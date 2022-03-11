Is Shawn Mendes Releasing A New Album?

Is Shawn Mendes working on his fifth album? Picture: Alamy/Getty

What do we already know about Shawn Mendes' next album? Here's the lowdown on the singer's fifth studio record...

Shawn Mendes has been making waves with his music for quite some time, and even has an impressive four studio album under his belt – but fans are all desperate to know when we can expect new music.

The 23-year-old has recently been releasing singles that don't hail from a record, sparking suspicions that he could be gearing up for a big new project.

Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' With New Break-Up Lyrics

Tracks like 'Summer of Love' and the recent heartbreak ballad 'It'll Be Okay' have made fans grow to expect an album announcement soon.

Here are all the details about Shawn's hotly-anticipated fifth album so far...

Fans can't wait for new music from Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

What has Shawn said about new music?

In April 2021, Shawn teased us all when he shared some videos of him working on new music in the studio – getting us all a little too excited in the process!

However, sadly the clips were muted so fans didn't get an earful of his new material (at least we know that the next album is underway).

Since the beginning of this year the 'Señorita' singer has shared many Instagram posts of him in the studio.

The pop star wrote: "Dying for you guys to hear this but Andrew won’t let me. spam him. Lol"

Mendes also revealed in an interview with SiriusXM in September that he's constantly slaving away on new songs, he said: “I’m always working on new music and maybe I hope maybe something else will come before the end of the year."

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music on the 'Gram. Picture: Alamy

When will Shawn Mendes' fifth album come out?

The 'Stitches' hitmaker hasn't yet confirmed the project, therefore a release date is definitely off the cards for now.

However, Shawn tends to release an album every two years, and with 'Wonder' having come out in late 2020 we can only assume that his next record could be with us this year (fingers crossed).

His debut album 'Handwritten' came out in 2015, with his sophomore record 'Illuminate' coming out the following year, then 'Shawn Mendes' and his latest album arrived in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

2022 could very well be the year for lots of new music from Mendes!

