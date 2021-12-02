Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' With New Break-Up Lyrics

Inside the lyrics of Shawn Mendes' break-up ballad. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here's the lyrical lowdown on Shawn Mendes' surprise new single 'It'll Be Okay'. Is he singing about his heartbreak following the Camila Cabello split?

Shawn Mendes has released a heartbreak ballad exactly two weeks after revealing his split from Camila Cabello.

The talented pair called time on their relationship after two and a half years together, with their announcement coming on the six-year anniversary of their first collaboration on hit single ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’

On Thursday, Shawn indirectly spoke out about the dissolution of their romance by releasing the emotional track 'It'll Be Okay'.

The 23-year-old claims "I will love you either way" as it's widely considered to be dedicated to his former girlfriend.

Shawn Mendes has indirectly spoken out about the break-up. Picture: Getty

What is 'It'll Be Okay' about?

The 'Wonder' hitmaker sings about heartache and letting go in the new personal release.

Shawn gets candid in the track as he details the pain of a romance that has come to an end, he questions the 'break-up' throughout the song:

"Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?"

Despite the heartache, the lyrics explore the idea of letting go and allowing someone to leave a relationship even if it hurts to do so.

Shawn sings: "If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy. It'll be okay."

Shawn Mendes pens a heartbreak anthem following split from Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

What has Shawn Mendes said about his new song 'It'll Be Okay'?

A day before the surprise single drop, the pop sensation took to Instagram to tease the incoming project.

He got emotional with his 65.4 million followers, writing openly: "It feels like I haven't truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you.

"I hope you love this song."

With the bittersweet message, he posted a snap of a sunrise hinting at a new dawn in his musical career...

Shawn Mendes 'It'll Be Okay' full lyrics

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah



I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise



If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

It'll be okay

If we can't stop the bleeding

We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh



Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre's nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)



I start to imaginе a world where we don't collide

And it's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise



If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

It'll be okay (It'll be okay)

And if we can't stop the bleeding

We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (Don't have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh



I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)



Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way

