Shawn Mendes Wants 'Split Custody' Of Dog After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split. Picture: Getty/Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Following Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's break-up, the 'Treat You Better' songwriter hopes to be reunited with their shared pup.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sadly announced that they called time on their relationship in November after two and a half years together.

Now, the 'Stitches' singer is reportedly heartbroken over being separated from Tarzan, the golden labrador the pair shared.

They revealed on Instagram this time last year that they welcomed the puppy into their shared home.

Tarzan had been a regular on the pop star's social feeds ever since until news broke that Camila would be keeping their furry friend following the break-up.

Shawn Mendes is hoping to see the dog he shared with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

An insider spoke to HollwoodLife about how Shawn is coping following the shock split with his former beau.

They said: "Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog, Tarzan!"

The source revealed to the publication that "Shawn and Camila got Tarzan together and Tarzan had become like a child to Shawn," which has left the 'Summer Of Love' devastated.

"She [Camila] has Tarzan and he is really upset over the separation from him," the publication was told.

Camila Cabello kept Tarzan amidst the break-up. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Shawn Mendes is hoping for 'split custody' of Tarzan. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

"He really misses Tarzan greatly.”

Despite the heartache, Shawn is reportedly throwing himself into his career, with the tabloid's source claiming that "he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour."

The 'Wonder' hitmaker is reportedly holding out hope that he can work things out with his ex and reunite with his furry friend.

"Shawn just wants to see his dog and he would like to work out some sort of arrangement with Camila where they get to split custody of Tarzan."

The pop sensations shocked fans when they both revealed in a joint statement that they had parted ways.

They posted the same message to Instagram on November 19 that read: "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

