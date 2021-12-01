Shawn Mendes Wants 'Split Custody' Of Dog After Camila Cabello Split

1 December 2021, 13:30

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split
Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split. Picture: Getty/Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Following Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's break-up, the 'Treat You Better' songwriter hopes to be reunited with their shared pup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sadly announced that they called time on their relationship in November after two and a half years together.

Now, the 'Stitches' singer is reportedly heartbroken over being separated from Tarzan, the golden labrador the pair shared.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Split On 6-Year Anniversary Of Relationship Milestone

They revealed on Instagram this time last year that they welcomed the puppy into their shared home.

Tarzan had been a regular on the pop star's social feeds ever since until news broke that Camila would be keeping their furry friend following the break-up.

Shawn Mendes is hoping to see the dog he shared with Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes is hoping to see the dog he shared with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

An insider spoke to HollwoodLife about how Shawn is coping following the shock split with his former beau.

They said: "Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog, Tarzan!"

The source revealed to the publication that "Shawn and Camila got Tarzan together and Tarzan had become like a child to Shawn," which has left the 'Summer Of Love' devastated.

"She [Camila] has Tarzan and he is really upset over the separation from him," the publication was told.

Camila Cabello kept Tarzan amidst the break-up
Camila Cabello kept Tarzan amidst the break-up. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram
Shawn Mendes is hoping for 'split custody' of Tarzan
Shawn Mendes is hoping for 'split custody' of Tarzan. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

"He really misses Tarzan greatly.”

Despite the heartache, Shawn is reportedly throwing himself into his career, with the tabloid's source claiming that "he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour."

The 'Wonder' hitmaker is reportedly holding out hope that he can work things out with his ex and reunite with his furry friend.

"Shawn just wants to see his dog and he would like to work out some sort of arrangement with Camila where they get to split custody of Tarzan."

The pop sensations shocked fans when they both revealed in a joint statement that they had parted ways.

They posted the same message to Instagram on November 19 that read: "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

Little Mix

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Faye Winter had a pretty awkward encounter with Teddy Soares' family

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy

What Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Named Her First Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her