4 March 2022, 11:23 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 13:33
Camila Cabello’s song ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran might be an emotional one as it’s all about her split from Shawn Mendes, but it’s also an upbeat message about moving on.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split in November after two and a half years of dating. While he released ‘It’ll Be Okay’ to soothe his heartbreak, Camila has dropped ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran and the lyrics are tear-jerking but we also just want to dance along?
The 25-year-old sings about moving on from her relationship with Shawn and how their situation is ‘changing so fast’ as they grow as individuals, proving they're on excellent terms despite their split.
Shawn Mendes Promises 'It'll Be Okay' With Break-Up Lyrics
We know straight away it's Shawn Camila is singing about on 'Bam Bam', because she sings in the first verse: 'You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now'. Shawn has admitted in the past he had a huge fear of deep water, something he seemingly overcame during his relationship with Camila after he plucked up the courage to dive into the sea with his girlfriend and all their friends during a rainy boat trip one summer.
Shawn and Camila famously met all the way back in 2014, when they would have been around 16 or 17 years old; she was in Fifth Harmony and he was just breaking into the industry after finding fame on Vine.
Camila references how young they were when they got together, after they were plagued with dating rumours throughout their friendship before eventually making things official in 2019.
She sings: ‘We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now’ and our nostalgic hearts are just breaking.
However, ‘Bam Bam’ isn’t all heartache – Camila’s injected some positivity for all the heartbroken upon us, reminding anyone who’s newly-single, ‘that’s just life, baby’.
The star also proved they’re still good friends – something we already know thanks to all the recent pap pics of them hanging out together – as Ed sings in his verse: ‘You're all that I need / You always hold me down / My world, baby, you hold me down ’.
You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now
I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house
We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now, mmm
Couldn't never imagine even havin' doubts
But not everything works out, no
Now I'm out dancin' with strangers
You could be casually datin'
Damn, it's all changin' so fast
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
He's all over me (Goza)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam (Así es la vida)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Uh-huh)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Eh, eh, uh-huh)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (Uh-huh)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam
It's been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out
Yeah, we were riding a wave and trying not to drown
And on the surface, I held it together
But underneath, I sorta came unwound
Where would I be?
You're all that I need
My world, baby, you hold me down
You always hold me down
Well, I've been a breaker and broken
Every mistake turns to moments
Wouldn't take anything back
Así es la vida, sí (Así es)
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
She's all over me (He's all over me)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam (Ahí, ahí)
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam (Pónganle azúcar, mi gente!)
Y sigue bailando, hey
Y sigue bailando, a-ha
(Keep dancing, yeah)
Y sigue bailando (Keep dancing, yeah!)
Y sigue bailando (Hey!), a-ha (Hay amor en todos lados)
Y sigue bailando (Keep dancing, yeah) (Sigue, sigue, sigue bailando)
Y sigue bailando (Hey!) (Hay amor en todos lados)
Y sigue bailando, woah (Sigue, sigue, sigue bailando)
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
She's all over me (Hey! Hey!)
Now I–, Now I'm dancin' (Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam)
Keep dancing, yeah
Now I–,
Now I'm dancin' (Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam) Keep dancing, yeah
Now I–, Now I'm dancin' (Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam)
Keep dancing, yeah
(Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam)
(Hey! Hey!)
(Ba-da, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam)
And now I'm dancin'
(Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam)
Keep dancing, yeah
Now I'm dancin'
(Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam)
Keep dancing, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
(Ba-da, bam-bam-bam-bam)
Yeah
