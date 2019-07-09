Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Instagram Amid Shawn Mendes Dating Rumours

9 July 2019, 13:35

Camila Cabello fuels rumours of Shawn Mendes romance
Camila Cabello fuels rumours of Shawn Mendes romance. Picture: Instagram @CamilaCabello/ Getty Images

Camila Cabello just turned the romance rumour mill into overdrive by posting a very cryptic message onto Instagram fans think it's about Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have pretty much had the internet going into meltdown and refreshing their social media feeds ever since a flurry of images and footage emerged of them looking very much like a couple.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

Yup, one of the biggest 'will they won't they' duos in pop culture history may finally be getting together being spotted together a whole lot in the past week after the release of their track (and steamy video) to 'Señorita'.

However, apart from a flurry of photos of the pair messing about and holding hands on the street (and one snap where it very nearly looks like they're kissing), we haven't had much more to go on- until now.

Camila has shared cryptic post to her Instagram about 'coming back to what your heart knows', with the post reading:

"You're going to lose yourself from time to time. Come back. Come back to what your heart knows. No matter how long you've been gone, come back."

The message could be in reference to her and Shawn finally getting together, as, after being close for years and making music such as 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015, the pair are finally becoming closer.

There are, however, many people who think their relationship is for publicity to promote their latest track as 'stan' Twitter has wanted them to become a couple for a long time.

One Twitter user wrote: "on god shawn and camila look so cute and so genuinely happy... like whatever is happening between them i don’t care anymore because words can’t describe how happy it makes me to see those pictures and just see their smiles."

Others have come up with some pretty convincing points about why the famous duo aren't simply posing for publicity, as this one Twitter user summarised.

