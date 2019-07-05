Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

5 July 2019, 11:54

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have re-ignited dating rumours
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have re-ignited dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were pictured holding hands and what looked like kissing in Hollywood.

Senorita’ singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have continued to quash dating rumours throughout their long-term friendship, insisting they’re simply close pals.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship As They Release 'Senorita': Their Most Memorable Moments

But now the pair have just re-ignited speculation they’re more than friends after they were spotted out and about walking hand in hand and seemingly kissing behind a cactus.

In pictures, the duo can be seen grinning as they walk along side by side, with Camila looking as incredible as ever in a chic black jumpsuit while Shawn looks stylish in a striped shirt.

Ever the gentleman, Shawn held Camila’s handbag for her and wore the back pack on his shoulder.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pals were heading back to Shawn’s Hollywood home and when they reached his front door it looked like they kissed behind a cactus.

The day before, a fan account shared an Instagram Stories clip of what looked like the pair snuggled up by the side of a swimming pool, with Camila’s hands on Shawn’s back as he dipped his hands in the water.

While fans have been sent into a frenzy over the pictures, many were quick to point out Shawn has previously said he’d let fans know if he had a girlfriend.

Some are also convinced it’s all part of a PR stunt following the release of their new single ‘Señorita’.

In the video for ’Señorita’, Shawn and Camila got extremely close as she played a waitress in a cafe who catches his eye. The scenes include lots of sexy dancing, writhing around on a bed, and Shawn zooming off on a motorbike, leaving Camila heartbroken.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

