Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Señorita': Hilarious Memes & Reactions To The Music Video
21 June 2019, 10:57 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 12:43
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita' music video is not only the steamiest music video of the year but it's also got fans going ham on Twitter.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a very long and detailed relationship that we've become very invested in over the years (don't pretend like you haven't)... so when the pair released their new 'Seńorita' music video, it's safe to say the internet lost its mind.
There had been rumours that the pair had collaborated after they were spotted on a lunch date back in May and now we know exactly what they were meeting about!
WATCH: Shawn Mendes Clears Up The Camila Rumours... What He Says WILL Shock You!
When you watch the music video, you can't blame the Shamila fans for going a little OTT on the memes...
The accuracy in this tweet though...
when he calls you señorita pic.twitter.com/7sloopKabR— karen 111 💃🏻 JUNITA’S DAY (@fallinallinlive) June 21, 2019
This one fan showing exactly what the entire fandom went through the moment they pressed play on the video.
Literally the whole fandom watching the #Señorita music video #SenoritaOutNowpic.twitter.com/eNwVJ9KhK0— 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐚🌹 (@dracaryscabello) June 21, 2019
The confusion over their relationship status continues to toy with all of us.
#Señorita— ًnatalia (@camiIastissue) June 21, 2019
interviewers: so, are you dating or just friends?
shawn and camila: yes pic.twitter.com/p0Z8tgqCCM
Falling in love with Shamila in every which way possible.
after watching #Señorita music video pic.twitter.com/FxodjvlCRa— mel ✿ (@prfectlynrvous) June 21, 2019
Every Camila and Shawn's plan for the rest of the day:
MOOD #señorita pic.twitter.com/7dkRxkrSyO— mai⎊ (@tomendess) June 21, 2019
And i oop....
me watching the hotel scene in #Señorita pic.twitter.com/0275AT8NtW— memeskidos (@memeskidos) June 21, 2019
Yup... this is pretty much all of us still.
Me watching the #Señorita mv pic.twitter.com/n5RW2KwXLE— Aminta Alvarez (@AmintaAlvarez) June 21, 2019
The current state of the Mendes Army and the Camilizers.
me after watching the #Señorita mv pic.twitter.com/vXgsYnKyPY— 벨리🍭 | #SEÑORITA (@moongirry) June 21, 2019