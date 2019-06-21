Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Señorita': Hilarious Memes & Reactions To The Music Video

21 June 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello star in the 'Seńorita' music video
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello star in the 'Seńorita' music video. Picture: YouTube

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita' music video is not only the steamiest music video of the year but it's also got fans going ham on Twitter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a very long and detailed relationship that we've become very invested in over the years (don't pretend like you haven't)... so when the pair released their new 'Seńorita' music video, it's safe to say the internet lost its mind.

There had been rumours that the pair had collaborated after they were spotted on a lunch date back in May and now we know exactly what they were meeting about!

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Clears Up The Camila Rumours... What He Says WILL Shock You!

Shawn Mendes in the 'Seńorita' music video
Shawn Mendes in the 'Seńorita' music video. Picture: YouTube

When you watch the music video, you can't blame the Shamila fans for going a little OTT on the memes...

The accuracy in this tweet though...

This one fan showing exactly what the entire fandom went through the moment they pressed play on the video.

The confusion over their relationship status continues to toy with all of us.

Falling in love with Shamila in every which way possible.

Every Camila and Shawn's plan for the rest of the day:

And i oop....

Yup... this is pretty much all of us still.

The current state of the Mendes Army and the Camilizers.

