Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dating? In My Blood Hitmaker Hints At Romance As He Reveals Nickname For 'Havana' Singer

12 February 2019, 14:47

Fans are questioning if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating
Fans are questioning if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating. Picture: Getty

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes had adorable messages of support for one another after their respective Grammys performances, leading fans to question whether they’re dating.

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been good friends for years, with their close bond often sparking relationship rumours.

And after their respective performances at the Grammys, where Shawn sang 'In My Blood' with Miley Cyrus after Camila opened the show, the couple had some adorable words of praise for each other.

Taking to Twitter, Camila shared a series of cute photos of them hugging at the awards ceremony, writing “how proud” she is of her long-term pal.

“So proud of this amazing human!” Camilla began her emotional statement.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘In My Blood’ Duet At The GRAMMYs 2019

“Seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys! I love you forever.”

Shawn had equal amounts of praise for Camila, taking to Instagram to share two photos of them together, with the second showing them beaming at one another.

He wrote alongside the heart-melting photo of the duo: “Every time I’m blown away with you and your performance and love for what you do.”

The pop star finished off the message with his nickname for Camila: “So proud of us Camilita !! X.”

The Instagram post was soon flooded with comments from excited fans, begging the two to get together.

“The way he is looking at Camila and everything,” noticed one follower, as another said: “I’m literally screaming, y’all are cute af.”

“Are they a couple?” quizzed a third, as a fourth asked: “Wait are they like a thing I'm sorry I'm so behind.”

Many also dubbed the pair as ‘Belle and the Prince’ due to Camila’s beautiful yellow gown.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes performed this stunning duet.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Perform Stunning ‘In My Blood’ Duet At The GRAMMYs 2019
Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus working on Dolly Parton tribute performance

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Rehearse For Their Dolly Parton Duet
Miley Cyrus fuels Shawn Mendes collaboration rumours.

Miley Cyrus Has Been Spotted In The Same Studio As Shawn Mendes Fuelling Collaboration Rumours

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes has apologised for liking the tweet.

Shawn Mendes Apologises For Accidentally Liking Transphobic Tweet
Shawn Mendes tells fans he's nervous for the Grammy's but ready to be vulnerable for them

Shawn Mendes Admits Grammy Nerves & The Need To Be Vulnerable With Fans

More News

See more More News

Amber Turner has been axed from TOWIE

TOWIE’s Amber Turner Axed After Refusing To Film With Dan Edgar

News

Ariana Grande vows she's single BTS of music video

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Ariana Grande

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna were pictured looking very close in a club

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Dating? Couple Pictured Cuddling At The Club

News

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Kim Kardashian is being sued for her Kimoji app.

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued For $100Million Over Her Kimojis By An App Developer

News