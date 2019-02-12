Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dating? In My Blood Hitmaker Hints At Romance As He Reveals Nickname For 'Havana' Singer

Fans are questioning if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are dating. Picture: Getty

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes had adorable messages of support for one another after their respective Grammys performances, leading fans to question whether they’re dating.

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been good friends for years, with their close bond often sparking relationship rumours.

And after their respective performances at the Grammys, where Shawn sang 'In My Blood' with Miley Cyrus after Camila opened the show, the couple had some adorable words of praise for each other.

Taking to Twitter, Camila shared a series of cute photos of them hugging at the awards ceremony, writing “how proud” she is of her long-term pal.

“So proud of this amazing human!” Camilla began her emotional statement.

“Seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys! I love you forever.”

Shawn had equal amounts of praise for Camila, taking to Instagram to share two photos of them together, with the second showing them beaming at one another.

He wrote alongside the heart-melting photo of the duo: “Every time I’m blown away with you and your performance and love for what you do.”

The pop star finished off the message with his nickname for Camila: “So proud of us Camilita !! X.”

The Instagram post was soon flooded with comments from excited fans, begging the two to get together.

“The way he is looking at Camila and everything,” noticed one follower, as another said: “I’m literally screaming, y’all are cute af.”

“Are they a couple?” quizzed a third, as a fourth asked: “Wait are they like a thing I'm sorry I'm so behind.”

Many also dubbed the pair as ‘Belle and the Prince’ due to Camila’s beautiful yellow gown.

