Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Were Spotted Together & Fans Are Losing All Chill

28 May 2019, 14:50

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted hanging out together
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted hanging out together. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen hanging out with one another at a restaurant and now fans can't deal with all the emotions it's creating.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have an incredible relationship; Shawn and Fifth Harmony have been on tour together, the pair collaborated on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and if they're constantly praising each other on social media.

So of course when the hit-making duo were spotted on a lunch-date, the photo circulated very quickly between Shawn and Camila's fan accounts.

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Dating? In My Blood Hitmaker Hints At Romance As He Reveals Nickname For 'Havana' Singer

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

The photo of the pair flooded fans feeds which in turn spawned conversations as to whether the pair are dating (come on, how many times do we need to clear this up?) as well as hopes that they're finally getting together for another collaboration after all these years.

Fans tweeted their delight in their hundreds upon seeing the snap with one fan posting, "MY HEART IS POUNDING. I LIVE THEM SO MUCK IM GONNA CRYYTYYYYY'... if that doesn't show you how much this means to people, we're not sure what will.

Unsurprisingly the majority of tweets were pure squeals of excitement however many believe that this will eventually lead to the pair's next collaboration (here's hoping!).

The pair's collaboration rumours last reached fever pitch back in September 2018 when they were again spotted hanging out. However, Shawn was quick to shut down the rumours, revealing, "I'm sorry to break the hearts of many people - It's not true". Perhaps, this time something will come of it... only time will tell!

