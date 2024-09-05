Camila Cabello Fans Think She Responds To Sabrina Carpenter In 'Can Friends Kiss?' Lyrics

Are Camila Cabello's 'Can Friends Kiss?' Lyrics About Shawn Mendes And Sabrina Carpenter? Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Sam Prance

What are Camila Cabello's 'Can Friends Kiss?' lyrics about? The meaning and alleged Shawn Mendes love triangle explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you thought 'June Gloom' was about Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello has just put out another song that's sending fans into meltdown. Camila Cabello's 'Can Friends Kiss?' lyrics appear to address the 'love triangle' head on.

In August, Sabrina Carpenter released her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet'. As well as receiving rave reviews, the project became Sabrina's first Number 1 album in the US and the UK. It wasn't just the music that had fans talking though. People began theorising that the lyrics to songs like 'Taste' and 'Coincidence' included references to Shawn and Camila.

In February 2023, Sabrina and Shawn were photographed holding hands, and Entertainment Tonight later reported that they were seeing each other. However, Shawn later got back together with Camila for a brief period in April. Fans think Sabrina's new songs reference the situation. They also think Camila's song 'June Gloom' is about the same love triangle.

Now, Camila has released her first music since 'Short n' Sweet' and it looks like she's responded with 'Can Friends Kiss?'.

Are Camila Cabello's 'Can Friends Kiss?' Lyrics About Shawn Mendes And Sabrina Carpenter?

Camila Cabello plays 'Finish The Lyric'!

'Can Friends Kiss?' is a new track on the Magic City Edition of Camila's album 'C,XOXO'. In the song, Camila sings to an ex who she's started thinking about in a sexual way again. The first verse goes: Imma call you, Imma hit your number / Imma slow whine and make you wonder / Fantasies about you in my head, yeah / I know that we shouldn't, but...

Making how she feels about her ex even clearer, Camila asks: Can friends kiss? Touch each other like this? / Undercover like this / Little too close, play your little song / And my mind is goin' like this / Teasin' on you like this, put it on you like this / Little too close, blame your conscience on / And my mind is goin' like this.

Based on Camila getting back with Shawn last year, people think the song is about him. Not only that but the second verse appears to contain a dig at Sabrina. Camila sings: I don't like your new girl, she don't move me / When you talk about her, I get moody.

In the bridge, Camila adds: Go and lock the door / Fall in love with me, I'm bored / We both know I'm yours.

camila cabello performing can friends kiss at rock in rio lisboa pic.twitter.com/GeXoADHgri — camila loops (@cabellofeeds) June 24, 2024

Camila is yet to say who or what inspired the song but it does fit in with the timeline of Shawn getting back with her so soon after dating Sabrina. Camila and Shawn ended things for good six weeks after dating each other.

Explaining on Call Her Daddy why the relationship ended a second time, Camila said: "You’re just kind of like, 'It’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right.' Luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’"

She added: "I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person."

Camila Cabello - 'Can Friends Kiss' lyrics

VERSE 1

Imma call you, I'ma hit your number

Imma slow whine and make you wonder

Fantasies about you in my head, yeah

I know that we shouldn't, but

CHORUS

Can friends kiss? Touch each other like this? (Ooh)

Undercover like this (Ooh)

Little too close, play your little song

And my mind is goin' like this

Teasin' on you like this (Ooh), put it on you like this (Ooh)

Little too close, blame your conscience on

And my mind is goin' like this

VERSE 2

I don't like your new girl, she don't move me

When you talk about her, I get moody (I do)

And this one dancin' on my neck, yeah (This one all on my neck)

I want it to drip, drip on your lips

PRE-CHORUS

Come party, come touch my body

I'm a busybody (Tick-tick-tick-tick)

Comе find me, come get bеhind me

Come party, come touch my body

I'm a busybody (Tick-tick-tick-tick)

Come find me, come get behind me (Baby)

CHORUS

Can friends kiss? Touch each other like this? (Ooh)

Undercover like this (Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Little too close, play your little song

And my mind is goin' like this

Teasin' on you like this (Ooh), put it on you like this (Ooh)

Little too close, blame your conscience on

And my mind is goin' like this

BRIDGE

Go and lock the door

Fall in love with me, I'm bored (Uh)

We both know I'm yours

I can't do it anymore (Uh)

This blue chiffon

Off, off, off, need it gone (Uh)

Or back on

And it goes on and on

CHORUS

Can friends kiss? (Yeah) Touch each other like this? (Ooh, yeah)

Undercover like this (Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Little too close, play your little song

And my mind is goin' like this (Like this)

Teasin' on you like this (Ooh, yeah), put it on you like this (Ooh, put this on you like)

Little too close, blame your conscience on

And my mind is goin' like this

OUTRO

Teasin' on you, put it on you, ooh

Like this

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.