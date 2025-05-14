Kim Kardashian trial details and discoveries you need to know

Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris
Kim Kardashian testified over her 2016 robbery in Paris. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Kim Kardashian in court for? And when was she held at gunpoint? Here's everything you need to know as the trial takes place in Paris.

Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris this week alongside mum Kris Jenner to testify in court against the robbers who held her at gunpoint and stole millions of pounds of jewellery.

Speaking for around three hours at the trial, the reality TV star was forced to relive the horrifying ordeal that happened in 2016 when she was in the French city with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Paris fashion week.

Taking to the stand, Kim confronted the ten people accused of stealing jewellery like her engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West and her father's watch. The Skims owner said: "I just want to thank everyone, especially the French authorities, for allowing me to testify today and tell my truth."

Kim, aged 44, added the robbery was "life changing" and "terrifying" while also revealing: "I wanted to be a part of today because I am a victim in this case and it's the first time I'm able to really hear from everyone and follow along.

"This is what I do. I want to become a lawyer and I do believe everyone has the opportunity to speak their truth, and this is my closure and my opportunity to put this to rest after everything I've been through."

Kim Kardashian with her mum Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian attended court with her mum Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

What is Kim Kardashian in court for?

In Paris for fashion week, Kim sent the security team with sister Kourtney who was going out for the evening when her hotel suite was broken into by two gunmen wearing police uniforms.

They took sentimental pieces of jewellery from her including her engagement ring from ex Kanye and her late father's watch. It's thought they took a total £7.5million worth of items.

Kim was also tied up and told the court: "I absolutely did think I was gonna die."

The Kardashians' TV star attended the court on May 13th in Paris to testify against the robbery gang and give her account of what happened.

When was Kim Kardashian robbed and held at gunpoint?

The horrible ordeal happened to Kim in October 2016. It has taken so long to come to court for various reasons including the hunt for the robbers which took around four months.

The city was also faced with a terrorist attack, leaving them to concentrate on their largest ever criminal trial.

An original date for 2021 was set for Kim's trial, however, COVID lockdowns delayed it further.

Kim Kardashian testified over the 2016 robbery
Kim Kardashian spoke about her ordeal in full on the trial. Picture: Getty

What happened when Kim Kardashian went to trial?

Kim testified for around three hours, answering questions and revealing the exact ordeal she went through.

When in court, she received two apologies from members of the crime gang. Aomar Khedache, 71, expressed his regret in the court room to which Kim said: "I do appreciate it, I forgive you. But it doesn't change the emotion, the feelings and the trauma and the way my life has changed."

She did not, however, acknowledge the rest of the defendants which also included her former driver Gary Madar who has been accused of tipping off the burglary ring. He denies doing so.

Kim also told the court of her anger over one of the defendants releasing a book on her robbery, I Held Up Kim Kardashian.

What happens next in the Kim Kardashian trial?

The trial will continue this week as they assess more evidence and look into all 10 defendants. If they are found guilty, those convicted of more serious crimes, could face 10 years in prison.

