Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song She's Performed So Far

9 September 2024, 17:45

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song
Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, NDZ/Star Max/GC Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Your extensive guide to Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us Tour setlist including every surprise song she's performed so far.

The wait is over! Gracie Abrams is officially out on tour and her Secret of Us Tour setlist includes a surprise song every night.

After supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in 2023, Gracie Abrams released her critically-acclaimed second studio album 'The Secret of Us' and topped the UK charts. Not only that but her singles 'Risk', 'Close To You' and 'I Love You (I'm Sorry)' have all become hits. Oh and she's collaborated with Taylor herself on the rousing duet 'Us'. This is a state of grac(i)e!

Now, Gracie has started her biggest tour yet - and she's taken a leaf out of Taylor's book by including her very own surprise song segment in the show. So, if you're heading to a Gracie concert and want to know the full The Secret of Us Tour setlist, or you're simply eager to find out what surprise songs she's already done, we're here to keep you posted all tour long.

Bookmark this page and scroll down after every show to find out every surprise song Gracie sings on The Secret of Us Tour.

What songs does Gracie Abrams sing on The Secret of Us Tour?

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift write 'Us' together

What is Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Tour setlist?

Gracie's The Secret of Us Tour setlist is an all killer no filler affair. Not only does Gracie perform all of her biggest hits but she also makes sure to include many fan favourite tracks in the mix including every single song from 'The Secret of Us'. There's 22 songs in total. As for the surprise song it appears midway through the show at song 10 every night.

  1. Felt Good About You
  2. Risk
  3. Blowing Smoke
  4. 21
  5. I Love You, I'm Sorry
  6. Where Do We Go Now?
  7. Gave You I Gave You I
  8. Mess It Up
  9. Full Machine
  10. Surprise Song
  11. Good Luck Charlie
  12. I Knew It, I Know You
  13. I Know It Won't Work
  14. Friend
  15. Normal Thing
  16. Feels Like
  17. Let It Happen
  18. Tough Love
  19. I Miss You, I'm Sorry
  20. Free Now
  21. Us
  22. Close To You

Check out Gracie's surprise songs so far below!

What songs does Gracie Abrams sing on The Secret of Us Tour?
What songs does Gracie Abrams sing on The Secret of Us Tour? Picture: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What surprise songs has Gracie Abrams performed on tour?

Since starting The Secret of Us Tour in Portland, Oregon on 5th September, Gracie has performed three surprise songs. With shows currently until May 2025 and some Taylor support slots in between, there's still plenty of time for Gracie to perform your favourite deep cut. As it stands, Gracie is yet to reveal if she will repeat songs.

  • Portland, Oregon (5 Sep) - 'Right Now'
  • Seattle, Washington (6 Sep) - 'Camden'
  • Berkeley, California (8 Sep) - 'The Bottom'
  • Los Angeles, California (9 Sep) - 'TBC'

Has Gracie performed your favourite song yet?

