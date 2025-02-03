Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

On Air Now
3 February 2025, 16:54
"Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection."
Chappell Roan is being lauded for her brave Grammys speech in which she calls out labels for how they treat artists.
If you've been following Chappell Roan's career for a while, you will already know that she was dropped by her label in 2020 shortly after releasing 'Pink Pony Club'. Fast forward to last night (Feb 2) and Chappell just received a standing ovation after performing the song at the Grammys. Not only that but she won the coveted Best New Artist award.
In doing so, Chappell beat out incredible artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii and RAYE. Chappell also follows in the footsteps of superstars like Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. However, it wasn't just Chappell's victory and performance that got people talking. People couldn't get enough of Chappell's powerful speech.
Read Chappell's full Best New Artist speech and see the reaction from fans and the music industry at large below.
Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night
Reacting to Chappell's speech, one person tweeted: "Chappell Roan wins a f---ing grammy and calls out the entire system and demands labels to provide a livable wage and health insurance. god i love her so much and how she refuses to conform to the industry. no one does it like her."
Another person added: "a lesbian drag queen just won best new artist and used her red carpeted interview to talk about trans rights & her grammy award speech to advocate for artists to have a livable wage. chappell roan the woman that you are!"
Someone also praised her by writing: "chappell roan is brave and cool as hell and I’m glad she didn’t listen to the people telling her to shut up."
We have no choice but to stan!
