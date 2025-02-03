Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Sam Prance

"Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection."

Chappell Roan is being lauded for her brave Grammys speech in which she calls out labels for how they treat artists.

If you've been following Chappell Roan's career for a while, you will already know that she was dropped by her label in 2020 shortly after releasing 'Pink Pony Club'. Fast forward to last night (Feb 2) and Chappell just received a standing ovation after performing the song at the Grammys. Not only that but she won the coveted Best New Artist award.

In doing so, Chappell beat out incredible artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii and RAYE. Chappell also follows in the footsteps of superstars like Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. However, it wasn't just Chappell's victory and performance that got people talking. People couldn't get enough of Chappell's powerful speech.

Read Chappell's full Best New Artist speech and see the reaction from fans and the music industry at large below.

Thank you to my fellow nominees whose music got me through this past year. 'Brat' was the best night of my life this year. Thank you all who listened to get me here today. Dan and Island Records, Amusement Records, my friends and my family, and, above all, my Papa Chappell, who I named myself after. I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists offer a liveable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists. Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt and, like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in a pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have health[care]. If my label would have prioritised artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us? Thank you. - Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan, center, performs 'Pink Pony Club' during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Picture: Alamy

Reacting to Chappell's speech, one person tweeted: "Chappell Roan wins a f---ing grammy and calls out the entire system and demands labels to provide a livable wage and health insurance. god i love her so much and how she refuses to conform to the industry. no one does it like her."

Another person added: "a lesbian drag queen just won best new artist and used her red carpeted interview to talk about trans rights & her grammy award speech to advocate for artists to have a livable wage. chappell roan the woman that you are!"

Someone also praised her by writing: "chappell roan is brave and cool as hell and I’m glad she didn’t listen to the people telling her to shut up."

a lesbian drag queen just won best new artist and used her red carpeted interview to talk about trans rights & her grammy award speech to advocate for artists to have a livable wage. chappell roan the woman that you are! — bray ᱬ 🍉 (@sosolidsapphic) February 3, 2025

chappell roan is brave and cool as hell and I’m glad she didn’t listen to the people telling her to shut up — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) February 3, 2025

We have no choice but to stan!

