Gracie Abrams says no man has 'defined pop culture' like Taylor Swift

By Sam Prance

"People are not ready for that conversation.”

Gracie Abrams has discussed Taylor Swift's impact and argued that no man has achieved what she's done in music.

You don't have to be a Gracie Abrams fan to know that she's a Swiftie. Over the course of her career to date, Gracie has regularly cited Taylor as an influence. This led to Gracie supporting Taylor on The Eras Tour where they became close friends and even collaborated on the song 'Us' together that features on Gracie's 'The Secret of Us' album.

Now, Gracie has opened up about her relationship with Taylor and why she thinks Taylor is the biggest popstar ever.

When asked by Cosmopolitan about people comparing her music to Taylor, Gracie said: "I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different."

Gracie added: "Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her. There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done."

Praising Taylor's impact more, Gracie said: "People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this s---. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing!"

She ended by saying: "But people are not ready for that conversation."

Elsewhere, Gracie spoke about why Taylor is such a good friend. She said: "Last year when I was breaking up with my then-boyfriend, after talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support. Talking to her helped me maintain my stance in the breakup."

Gracie continued: "And, of course, her songs help me through any breakup. They’re all one big love poem."

