Gracie Abrams says no man has 'defined pop culture' like Taylor Swift

6 February 2025, 17:12 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 17:25

Gracie Abrams says no man has 'defined pop culture' like Taylor Swift
Gracie Abrams says no man has 'defined pop culture' like Taylor Swift. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"People are not ready for that conversation.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gracie Abrams has discussed Taylor Swift's impact and argued that no man has achieved what she's done in music.

You don't have to be a Gracie Abrams fan to know that she's a Swiftie. Over the course of her career to date, Gracie has regularly cited Taylor as an influence. This led to Gracie supporting Taylor on The Eras Tour where they became close friends and even collaborated on the song 'Us' together that features on Gracie's 'The Secret of Us' album.

Now, Gracie has opened up about her relationship with Taylor and why she thinks Taylor is the biggest popstar ever.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift write 'Us' together

When asked by Cosmopolitan about people comparing her music to Taylor, Gracie said: "I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different."

Gracie added: "Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her. There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done."

Praising Taylor's impact more, Gracie said: "People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this s---. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing!"

She ended by saying: "But people are not ready for that conversation."

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams on The Eras Tour. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Elsewhere, Gracie spoke about why Taylor is such a good friend. She said: "Last year when I was breaking up with my then-boyfriend, after talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support. Talking to her helped me maintain my stance in the breakup."

Gracie continued: "And, of course, her songs help me through any breakup. They’re all one big love poem."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Next Up: 10 artists you need to watch out for in 2025

Next Up: 10 artists you need to watch out for in 2025

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Tom Grennan is heading on a UK tour

Tom Grennan 2025 UK tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub

Harry Styles reignites new music rumour

Harry Styles reignites new music rumours with website crash and Rome trip

Hot On Capital

Scott Thomas's family were overjoyed to see him back at home

Love Island's Scott Thomas reunites with family in heartwarming moment

Love Island

Rihanna is Smurfette in Smurfs

Rihanna's "recorded new original music" for upcoming Smurf film

Are Kaz Crossley and Montel Somerville still together?

Are Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie still together?

Love Island

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up in first ever interview

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about his death in first ever interview

Love Island's Kaz and Scott reveal Luca's unaired conversations about Samie

Love Island's Kaz and Scott reveal Luca's unaired conversations about Samie

Love Island

Are Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville still together?

Are Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville still together?

Love Island

Here's why Love Island's Samie Elishi and TOWIE's Harry Lee split

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and TOWIE's Harry Lee? Their split explained

Love Island

Chuggs Wallis has his own hat and skiwear business

What is Chuggs Wallis' net worth? Inside the Love Island star's fortune

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift motivates him to stay playing football

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce addresses Super Bowl proposal speculation

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why did Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split?

Wicked's Ariana Grande says her voice may sound like Glinda's forever

Wicked's Ariana Grande says Glinda's voice is her "real voice"

TV & Film

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

TV & Film

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Chuggs Wallis joined Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Chuggs Wallis: Age, height, ex-girlfriend, real name and what series he was on

Love Island

Samie is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet deluxe will feature Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' album features Dolly Parton collab

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Love Island

Luca and Samie's history revealed

What happened between Love Island's Luca and Samie? Their history revealed

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch