27 January 2025, 15:56

Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour
Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up."

Gracie Abrams has broken her silence on a viral fan petition asking for her to replace Dora Jar as her tour support act.

Over the past few months, Gracie Abrams has gradually become one of the most successful artists of her generation. From collaborating with Taylor Swift on 'Us' to topping the charts with 'That's So True', few singers dominated 2024 as much as Gracie. As a result, it's no shock that the demand to see Gracie on her The Secret of Us Tour is huge.

Last year, Role Model supported Gracie in North America and it's just been announced that Dora Jar will support her on the European leg of the tour. For the most part, people are excited to watch Dora perform. However, one person started a petition calling on Gracie to remove Dora from the tour and now Gracie has responded.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift accidentally start a fire together

In the Change.org tour petition that has since been deleted, a fan under the name Dexter Morgan wrote: “Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement. We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it’s virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs.”

Reacting to the petition, one person tweeted: "i feel so bad for dora jar." For the record, artists tend to use support acts as a way of introducing their fans to people they don't know. Stars such as Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie herself have all benefitted from being support acts to other artists in recent years.

In response, Dora tweeted: "Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out! I’m hear to perform for all the music loving open hearted fans. those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing [sic]."

She then added: "an overwhelming amount of fans have been so kind & excited."

Seeing Stereogum post about the petition on Instagram, Gracie took to the comments to defend Dora. She said: "Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness. So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up. I’ve only seen everyone’s total excitement. I couldn’t be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder."

She added: "Stream everything she’s ever made whether or not you’re coming to the show. Dora forever and ever.”

Gracie Abrams defends Dora Jar
Gracie Abrams defends Dora Jar. Picture: @gracieabrams via Instagram

Leave Dora Jar alone challenge!

