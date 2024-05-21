The Romantic Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Explained

By Sam Prance

Who is Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' about? The stunning track is Billie's first proper love song.

'Birds of a Feather' is quickly becoming a fan fave Billie Eilish song and the meaning behind the lyrics will make you tear up.

Before releasing her new album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', Billie teased several snippets from the project. She debuted a clip of 'Chihiro' on Apple Music and played clips of 'Lunch' and 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' at Coachella. Not only that but she teased a segment of 'Birds of a Feather' in the Heartstopper season 3 teaser and fans have been obsessed with it ever since.

Now, 'Birds of a Feather' is here and it's Billie's most romantic song yet. What are Billie's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics about though and who inspired it? Here's a full breakdown of the story behind 'Birds of a Feather' and what the lyrics mean.

What are Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics about?

Billie Eilish does the old age filter on TikTok

The title of 'Birds of a Feather' is based on the British proverb "birds of a feather flock together". It simply means that people with the same interests and tastes naturally find each other and congregate. In the song, Billie sings about falling so in love with someone that she wants to "stick together" like birds of a feather. It's Billie at her most emotionally vulnerable.

In the first verse, Billie reveals that she wants to be with the person the song is about forever. She sings: I want you to stay / 'Til I'm in the grave / 'Til I rot away, dead and buried / 'Til I'm in the casket you carry / If you go, I'm goin' too, uh / 'Cause it was always you (Alright) / And if I'm turnin' blue, please don't save me / Nothin' left to lose without my baby.

Billie then explains that she's so in love that it brings her to tears: And I don't know what I'm cryin' for / I don't think I could love you more / It might not be long, but baby, I / I'll love you 'til the day that I die / 'Til the day that I die.

Billie later begs her lover not to end things singing: But you're so full of shit, uh . Tell me it's a bit, oh / Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted / Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid.

Discussing the last 'Til the day that I die' ad-lib with Apple Music, Billie said: "That's the highest I've ever belted in my life. I'm so proud of that."

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER (Official Lyric Video)

Who is Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' about?

Some fans have guessed that 'Birds of a Feather' was written about Billie's relationship with The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford as it was her last high-profile relationship. However, Billie is yet to open up about who specifically inspired the song.

In fact, Billie has told Rolling Stone that the songs on 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' are inspired by multiple people. She explained: "Happier Than Ever was low-key about one person, and this album is about a lot of different situations."

As for dating at the moment, Billie joked: "I plan on never dating again. That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me."

She also confirmed she's on good terms with Jesse saying: "That’s my guy, truly one of my favourite people in the world".

Like all great love songs, it doesn't matter who 'Birds of a Feather' was written about. It's for the listener to decide.

Billie Eilish - 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics

INTRO

(I want you to stay)

VERSE 1

I want you to stay

'Til I'm in the grave

'Til I rot away, dead and buried

'Til I'm in the casket you carry

If you go, I'm goin' too, uh

'Cause it was always you (Alright)

And if I'm turnin' blue, please don't save me

Nothin' left to lose without my baby

REFRAIN

Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know

I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone

Can't change the weather, might not be forever

But if it's forever, it's even better

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't know what I'm cryin' for

I don't think I could love you more

It might not be long, but baby, I

CHORUS

I'll love you 'til the day that I die

'Til the day that I die

'Til the light leaves my eyes

'Til the day that I die

VERSE 2

I want you to see, hmm

How you look to me, hmm

You wouldn't believe if I told ya

You would keep the compliments I throw ya

But you're so full of shit, uh

Tell me it's a bit, oh

Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted

Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't know what I'm cryin' for

I don't think I could love you more

Might not be long, but baby, I

Don't wanna say goodbye



CHORUS

Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know ('Til the day that I die)

I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone ('Til the light leaves my eyes)

Can't change the weather, might not be forever ('Til the day that I die)

But if it's forever, it's even better

POST-CHORUS

I knew you in another life

You had that same look in your eyes I love you, don't act so surprised

