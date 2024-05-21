The Romantic Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Explained

21 May 2024, 18:15

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained. Picture: Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair, Apple Music
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who is Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' about? The stunning track is Billie's first proper love song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Birds of a Feather' is quickly becoming a fan fave Billie Eilish song and the meaning behind the lyrics will make you tear up.

Before releasing her new album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', Billie teased several snippets from the project. She debuted a clip of 'Chihiro' on Apple Music and played clips of 'Lunch' and 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' at Coachella. Not only that but she teased a segment of 'Birds of a Feather' in the Heartstopper season 3 teaser and fans have been obsessed with it ever since.

Now, 'Birds of a Feather' is here and it's Billie's most romantic song yet. What are Billie's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics about though and who inspired it? Here's a full breakdown of the story behind 'Birds of a Feather' and what the lyrics mean.

What are Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics about?

Billie Eilish does the old age filter on TikTok

The title of 'Birds of a Feather' is based on the British proverb "birds of a feather flock together". It simply means that people with the same interests and tastes naturally find each other and congregate. In the song, Billie sings about falling so in love with someone that she wants to "stick together" like birds of a feather. It's Billie at her most emotionally vulnerable.

In the first verse, Billie reveals that she wants to be with the person the song is about forever. She sings: I want you to stay / 'Til I'm in the grave / 'Til I rot away, dead and buried / 'Til I'm in the casket you carry / If you go, I'm goin' too, uh / 'Cause it was always you (Alright) / And if I'm turnin' blue, please don't save me / Nothin' left to lose without my baby.

Billie then explains that she's so in love that it brings her to tears: And I don't know what I'm cryin' for / I don't think I could love you more / It might not be long, but baby, I / I'll love you 'til the day that I die / 'Til the day that I die.

Billie later begs her lover not to end things singing: But you're so full of shit, uh . Tell me it's a bit, oh / Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted / Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid.

Discussing the last 'Til the day that I die' ad-lib with Apple Music, Billie said: "That's the highest I've ever belted in my life. I'm so proud of that."

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER (Official Lyric Video)

Who is Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' about?

Some fans have guessed that 'Birds of a Feather' was written about Billie's relationship with The Neighbourhood star Jesse Rutherford as it was her last high-profile relationship. However, Billie is yet to open up about who specifically inspired the song.

In fact, Billie has told Rolling Stone that the songs on 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' are inspired by multiple people. She explained: "Happier Than Ever was low-key about one person, and this album is about a lot of different situations."

As for dating at the moment, Billie joked: "I plan on never dating again. That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me."

She also confirmed she's on good terms with Jesse saying: "That’s my guy, truly one of my favourite people in the world".

Like all great love songs, it doesn't matter who 'Birds of a Feather' was written about. It's for the listener to decide.

Billie Eilish - 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics

INTRO
(I want you to stay)

VERSE 1
I want you to stay
'Til I'm in the grave
'Til I rot away, dead and buried
'Til I'm in the casket you carry
If you go, I'm goin' too, uh
'Cause it was always you (Alright)
And if I'm turnin' blue, please don't save me
Nothin' left to lose without my baby

REFRAIN
Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know
I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone
Can't change the weather, might not be forever
But if it's forever, it's even better

PRE-CHORUS
And I don't know what I'm cryin' for
I don't think I could love you more
It might not be long, but baby, I

CHORUS
I'll love you 'til the day that I die
'Til the day that I die
'Til the light leaves my eyes
'Til the day that I die

VERSE 2
I want you to see, hmm
How you look to me, hmm
You wouldn't believe if I told ya
You would keep the compliments I throw ya
But you're so full of shit, uh
Tell me it's a bit, oh
Say you don't see it, your mind's polluted
Say you wanna quit, don't be stupid

PRE-CHORUS
And I don't know what I'm cryin' for
I don't think I could love you more
Might not be long, but baby, I
Don't wanna say goodbye

CHORUS
Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know ('Til the day that I die)
I said I'd never think I wasn't better alone ('Til the light leaves my eyes)
Can't change the weather, might not be forever ('Til the day that I die)
But if it's forever, it's even better

POST-CHORUS
I knew you in another life
You had that same look in your eyes I love you, don't act so surprised

Read more Billie Eilish news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Billie Eilish 'Chihiro' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Billie Eilish Explains The Deeper Meaning Behind Her 'Chihiro' Lyrics

Taylor Swift Fans Slam Woman For Selling Her Little Sister's '22' Hat On eBay

Taylor Swift Fans Divided Over Swiftie Selling Her Sister's '22' Hat On eBay

Camila Cabello Reveals Who She Lost Her Virginity To Age 20

Camila Cabello Reveals Who She Lost Her Virginity To Age 20

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack And Tracklist

Max Martin has produced a number of Taylor Swift songs

All The Songs Taylor Swift And Max Martin Worked On Together

Hot On Capital

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they're still together

Is Kendall Jenner Still With Bad Bunny?

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

TV & Film

Is Eloise Gay In Bridgerton? Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For A Queer Romance

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For Eloise To Have A Queer Romance

TV & Film

Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix

All The Details On Netflix's Buying London: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More

Bridgerton showrunner teases Penelope and Eloise's friendship at the end of season 3

Do Penelope And Eloise Become Friends Again? Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 3 Ending

TV & Film

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell shuts down recasting speculation about Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton Boss Confirms The Duke Will Not Be Recast After Regé-Jean Page Departure

TV & Film

Everything we know about Love Island 2024 contestant Grace Jackson

Who Is Grace Rosà Jackson? Meet The 'Confirmed' Love Island 2024 Contestant

Love Island

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?

Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

Love Island

Some of the Bridgerton cast are dating IRL

Which Bridgerton Actors Are Dating In Real Life? All The Rumoured Relationships

TV & Film

Harry Styles wearing JW Anderson, Taylor Russell in Loewe

Harry Styles' First Post Breakup Outfit Nods To Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Russell

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit

TV & Film

Nicola Coughlan opens up about refusing to lie about her age to book jobs

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Was Told To Lie About Her Age To Get Acting Jobs

TV & Film

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 Aka 'Mad About The Boy' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

How to watch Maxton Hall in the original language with English subtitles

How To Watch Maxton Hall In The Original Language With English Subtitles

TV & Film

Bridgerton director Andrew Ahn reveals detail Luke Newton added to carriage scene

Bridgerton Director Confirms Luke Newton Improvised 'Spicy' Carriage Scene Detail

TV & Film

Nicola Coughlan reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap while filming carriage scene in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Reveal Hilarious 'Carriage Scene' Mishap

TV & Film

Who is Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie?

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Boyfriend & More

TV & Film

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch