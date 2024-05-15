Is Billie Eilish's New Album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ A Double Album?

By Tiasha Debray

Several fans attended Billie Eilish listening parties for ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ where they noticed details that have the internet now convinced of a certain 'red/blue ilomilo' double album theory.

Billie Eilish’s upcoming album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ is set to drop on the 17th of May 2024. But will it really be as simple as that?

After Taylor Swift shocked the world with her double album drop of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology’, the question on everybody's lips has been, will Billie do the same?

Fans had the opportunity to attend ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ listening parties across the US in AMC theatres to hear the album before its release and very quickly, speculation grew that a double album could be on the way.

Is 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' a double album?

Multiple accounts online tweeted that after the credits at the 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' listening party, the screens showed a note from Billie with text that read, “But when can I hear the next one?”

Naturally, fans jumped to the conclusion that the statement suggested the ‘next one’ was closer than we thought.

Some fans retained that Billie may have just used the line ironically to suggest her fans' thirst for her music was unquenchable, something she has spoken about in the past.

A number of fans online are convinced the line tied in with another popular theory online which supports the idea that Billie is moments away from releasing two albums at the same time, this theory has been dubbed the ‘Red/Blue Ilo Milo theory.’

What is the Billie Eilish 'Red/Blue Ilo Milo' theory?

‘Ilomilo’ was a game that came out around 2011 that Billie has outwardly spoken about how much she loved. The musician even included a song in her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ that was titled ‘ilomilo.’

The game stars two tiny little humanoid creatures named ilo and milo, one of whom is red and one of whom is blue. Can you see where we’re going with this?

The theory predicted that Billie’s album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’, would be dropped alongside another in a double album launch, with the former themed blue and the latter red.

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ has already been predominantly blue in theme, from the album art and CD design to one of the songs literally being titled ‘blue’.

Fans picked up that Billie’s profile on Instagram went from being red to blue and if you remember, Billie’s hair used to be red before her current black look.

Another huge sign has been the number of tracks featured on ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft.’

There are only 10 songs listed in the album, which is unusually small, especially considering how long Billie’s been working on this specific launch.

It's been three years since Billie released her last new album.

Fans have speculated that another 10 songs will be co-released in a separate red album; ilo and milo, red and blue, album one and album two.

The final hint of clue that supports the ‘ilo milo’ theory is the CD designs for ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ which is the album’s current blue ocean art but with red splatters on top.

So fans are suggesting that if another album drops, it maybe red with blue splatters on it.

