Billie Eilish’s ‘Blue’ Lyrics And Why They Link To Every Song On The Album

Billie Eilish's song 'Blue' consists of two parts. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Blue’ on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ has a clever link to the rest of the album in its lyrics.

Billie Eilish has finally blessed fans’ ears with her new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and the track list is a rollercoaster of emotions, from ‘Wildflower’ to ‘The Diner’ and the last song ‘Blue’.

The lyrics in ‘Blue’ contain a clever link to the rest of the album, especially that Billie’s whole aesthetic on her new record is a blue theme.

The song also finishes with a lyric that’s left fans convinced a part two is on its way, as Billie sings: “But when can I hear the next one?”

‘Blue’ is the album-version of a previously unreleased song Billie would sometimes tease at her concerts, called ‘True Blue’ and now fans have finally got a full version they’ve got it on repeat.

And after remembering she posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “Born Blue”, fans now realise that was a tease of a song originally meant for her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever'. However, it was scrapped and seems to now be merged with ’True Blue’ for ‘Blue’ on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’

But what is 'Blue' about and what are the lyrics? Here's what you need to know.

Billie Eilish has released her third album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

What is ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish about?

On Billie’s new song ‘Blue’ she’s included references to another song on her album, ‘Birds of a Feather’ which is thought to be about dating ex Jesse Rutherford despite being friends with his ex girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson.

Around the two minute mark, ‘Blue’ switches into a very different sounding song, going from an upbeat anthem to a heartfelt, soothing ballad about someone ‘born bluer than a butterfly’.

The whole of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ is thought to be about how she’s over her relationship with Jesse, but ‘Blue’ hints she’s still ‘blue’ over their split. His band the Neighbourhood also have a song called 'Blue'.

Billie Eilish at the listening party for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'. Picture: Getty

She’s also included references to every one of her other songs on the album with clever lyrics that link to the rest of the track list.

‘Birds of a feather’ - “Birds of a feather”. ‘

L’Amour De Ma Vie’ – “Désole, mon amour.”

‘The Greatest’ – “I’m trying my best.”

‘Chihiro’ – “Don’t know what’s in store, open up the door.”

‘Wildflower’ – “In the back of my mind.”

‘Bittersuite” – “I’m still overseas.”

‘Skinny’ – “A bird in a cage.”

‘Lunch’ – “Thought you were made for me.”

Billie Eilish's latest album is about her split from Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish?

Mm, mm, mm

I try to live in black and white, but I'm so blue

I'd like to mean it when I say I'm over you

But that's still not true (Blue)

And I'm still so blue, oh

thought we were the same

Birds of a feather, now I'm ashamed I told you a lie, désolé, mon amour

I'm tryin' my best, don't know what's in store

Open up the door (Blue)

In the back of my mind, I'm still overseas

A bird in a cage, thought you were made for me

I try (I'm not what) to live in black and white, but I'm so blue (But I'm not what you need)

I'd like (Not what you need) to mean it when I say I'm over you

But that's still not true, true

And I'm still so blue (And it's not truе)

True blue, true bluе I'm true blue

(Blue) Mm, mm, mm

[Part II]

[Intro]

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

You were born bluer than a butterfly

Beautiful and so deprived of oxygen

Colder than your father's eyes

He never learned to sympathize with anyone

I don't blame you

But I can't change you

Don't hate you

(Don't hate you)

But we can't save you

(But we can't save you)

You were born reachin' for your mother's hands

Victim of your father's plans to rule the world

Too afraid to step outside

Paranoid and petrified of what you've heard

But they could say the same 'bout me

I sleep 'bout three hours each night

Means only twenty-one a week now, now

And I could say the same 'bout you

Born blameless, grew up famous too

Just a baby born blue now, now

I don't blame you (I don't blame you)

But I can't change you

Don't hate you

But we can't save you (We can't save you)

(But they could say the same 'bout me)

(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)

(Means only twenty-one a week now)

(But they could say the same 'bout me)

(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)

(Means only twenty-one a week now)

(But they could say the same 'bout me)

(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)

(Means only twenty-one a week now)

(But they could say the same 'bout me)

(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)

(Means only twenty-one a week now)

Ooh-ooh It's over now It's over now

It's over now

(Ah-ah-ah, ahh)

But when can I hear the next one?

