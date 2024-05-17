Billie Eilish’s ‘Blue’ Lyrics And Why They Link To Every Song On The Album
17 May 2024, 11:23
Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Blue’ on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ has a clever link to the rest of the album in its lyrics.
Billie Eilish has finally blessed fans’ ears with her new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and the track list is a rollercoaster of emotions, from ‘Wildflower’ to ‘The Diner’ and the last song ‘Blue’.
The lyrics in ‘Blue’ contain a clever link to the rest of the album, especially that Billie’s whole aesthetic on her new record is a blue theme.
The song also finishes with a lyric that’s left fans convinced a part two is on its way, as Billie sings: “But when can I hear the next one?”
‘Blue’ is the album-version of a previously unreleased song Billie would sometimes tease at her concerts, called ‘True Blue’ and now fans have finally got a full version they’ve got it on repeat.
And after remembering she posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “Born Blue”, fans now realise that was a tease of a song originally meant for her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever'. However, it was scrapped and seems to now be merged with ’True Blue’ for ‘Blue’ on ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’
But what is 'Blue' about and what are the lyrics? Here's what you need to know.
What is ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish about?
On Billie’s new song ‘Blue’ she’s included references to another song on her album, ‘Birds of a Feather’ which is thought to be about dating ex Jesse Rutherford despite being friends with his ex girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson.
Around the two minute mark, ‘Blue’ switches into a very different sounding song, going from an upbeat anthem to a heartfelt, soothing ballad about someone ‘born bluer than a butterfly’.
The whole of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ is thought to be about how she’s over her relationship with Jesse, but ‘Blue’ hints she’s still ‘blue’ over their split. His band the Neighbourhood also have a song called 'Blue'.
She’s also included references to every one of her other songs on the album with clever lyrics that link to the rest of the track list.
- ‘Birds of a feather’ - “Birds of a feather”. ‘
- L’Amour De Ma Vie’ – “Désole, mon amour.”
- ‘The Greatest’ – “I’m trying my best.”
- ‘Chihiro’ – “Don’t know what’s in store, open up the door.”
- ‘Wildflower’ – “In the back of my mind.”
- ‘Bittersuite” – “I’m still overseas.”
- ‘Skinny’ – “A bird in a cage.”
- ‘Lunch’ – “Thought you were made for me.”
What are the lyrics to ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish?
Mm, mm, mm
I try to live in black and white, but I'm so blue
I'd like to mean it when I say I'm over you
But that's still not true (Blue)
And I'm still so blue, oh
thought we were the same
Birds of a feather, now I'm ashamed I told you a lie, désolé, mon amour
I'm tryin' my best, don't know what's in store
Open up the door (Blue)
In the back of my mind, I'm still overseas
A bird in a cage, thought you were made for me
I try (I'm not what) to live in black and white, but I'm so blue (But I'm not what you need)
I'd like (Not what you need) to mean it when I say I'm over you
But that's still not true, true
And I'm still so blue (And it's not truе)
True blue, true bluе I'm true blue
(Blue) Mm, mm, mm
[Part II]
[Intro]
Ah-ah
Ah-ah
Ah-ah
Ah-ah
You were born bluer than a butterfly
Beautiful and so deprived of oxygen
Colder than your father's eyes
He never learned to sympathize with anyone
I don't blame you
But I can't change you
Don't hate you
(Don't hate you)
But we can't save you
(But we can't save you)
You were born reachin' for your mother's hands
Victim of your father's plans to rule the world
Too afraid to step outside
Paranoid and petrified of what you've heard
But they could say the same 'bout me
I sleep 'bout three hours each night
Means only twenty-one a week now, now
And I could say the same 'bout you
Born blameless, grew up famous too
Just a baby born blue now, now
I don't blame you (I don't blame you)
But I can't change you
Don't hate you
But we can't save you (We can't save you)
(But they could say the same 'bout me)
(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)
(Means only twenty-one a week now)
(But they could say the same 'bout me)
(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)
(Means only twenty-one a week now)
(But they could say the same 'bout me)
(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)
(Means only twenty-one a week now)
(But they could say the same 'bout me)
(I sleep 'bout three hours each night)
(Means only twenty-one a week now)
Ooh-ooh It's over now It's over now
It's over now
(Ah-ah-ah, ahh)
But when can I hear the next one?
