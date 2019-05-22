Who Is Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell And Does The Singer Have A Girlfriend?

Did you know Billie Eilish has a famous older brother named Finneas?
Did you know Billie Eilish had an older brother?

American singer Finneas O'Connell is not only a successful artist in his own right, he is Billie Eilish's older brother.

But who is he exactly, what are his best songs and does he have a girlfriend? Let's find out...

Who is Finneas O'Connell?

Finneas O'Connell is an American singer-songwriter, who mononymously goes by the name 'FINNEAS'.

He was born on 30 July, 1997, making him 21 years old.

On the side of his singing career, the star has also acted in various TV shows and movies, including independent film, Life Inside Out, Glee, Bad Teacher and Modern Family.

Finneas grew up in Los Angeles with his mum Maggie Baird, and his father Patrick O'Connell. He is also the older brother of 'Bad Guy' singer, Billie Eilish, whose real name is actually Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

He is a keen music producer, who helped put together Billie's debut album. He's actually been producing music since the age of 12 and is also in a band called The Slightlys.

Does Finneas have a girlfriend?

Finneas is currently dating Claudia Sulweski. Claudia is a popular YouTuber who shares beauty and fashion tips with her 1.9million subscribers. The brunette beauty also has an impressive 1.1million followers on Instagram. You can follow her @claudiasulewski.

Unsurprisingly, Finneas' track 'Claudia' was written about his beau.

Is Finneas O'Connell on Instagram?

Yup, he sure is! Fans can follow him and keep up-to-date with his latest news @finneas.

How tall is the singer?

Finneas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

What's his net worth?

It's estimated that Finneas O'Connell is worth a whopping $1million.

His little sister Billie is currently valued at $6million.

Has he ever collaborated with his little sister Billie?

Finneas has not only collaborated with his little sister, he co-wrote and co-produced her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me.

He also helped produce her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and is the only other writer credited on the LP, which went straight to number 1 in the US and UK charts.

What are his best songs?

Finneas' debut track was 'New Girl', which was released in 2016 - the music video for which featured O'Connell and Yasmine Vega.

The following year, he released the single 'I'm in Love Without You', before dropping 'Heaven', 'Life Moves On', 'Hollywood Forever', 'Luck Pusher', 'Break My Heart Again' and 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night' in 2018.

