Billie Eilish's Real Name Has People Shook & Is Just As Cool As You'd Imagine

17 May 2019, 15:56

Billie Eilish's has some crazy middle names
Billie Eilish's has some crazy middle names. Picture: Instagram @BillieEilish

Billie Eilish's full name is unsurprisingly cooler than we could ever be.

People are only just discovering Billie Eilish's real name, and pretty unsurprisingly, it's as zany and cool as she is.

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

The 17-year-old's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell and now we're kind of feeling our own names are boring and devoid of pirate related content.

She recently revealed in her latest campaign for Calvin Klein that she wears baggy clothes so no one can comment on her body, as no one knows what it looks like.

In the advert for 'I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins' she says: "That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she says in her voiceover for the ad.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick,' 'she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don’t know."

People are obviously here for the incredible name as it fits so well with her vibe, we're surprised we didn't see a middle name like 'pirate' coming sooner TBH.

Don't miss Billie talking on this week's Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast, where she admits she didn't actually know who the Spice Girls existed until we told her, so, basically we now think it's cool to not know who the biggest girlband ever were, OK?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    'I Don't Care' artwork
    'I Don't Care'
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  5. 5
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  8. 8
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  10. 10
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  11. 11
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  22. 22
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  23. 23
    Joy
    Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  35. 35
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  36. 36
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  37. 37
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen x James Arthur
    itunes
  40. 40
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande tipped a drag queen $100 at a San Antonio club

Watch The Moment Ariana Grande Delights Drag Queen With $100 Bill Before Her San Antonio Gig

Ariana Grande

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about how she handles social media trolls

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Nasty' Comments Received From Trolls And Calls Boyfriend Andre Gray ‘Perfect’

Little Mix

Billie Eilish spoke about Girls Aloud on the new Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Billie Eilish Chats Spice Girls And David Guetta Has New Music On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber use green screen in 'I Don't Care' video

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin Bieber

Mark Ronson is about to drop a new track with Camila Cabello

Mark Ronson And Camila Cabello's Collab Is Dropping Sooner Than We Thought

Mark Ronson