Billie Eilish's Real Name Has People Shook & Is Just As Cool As You'd Imagine

Billie Eilish's has some crazy middle names. Picture: Instagram @BillieEilish

Billie Eilish's full name is unsurprisingly cooler than we could ever be.

People are only just discovering Billie Eilish's real name, and pretty unsurprisingly, it's as zany and cool as she is.

The 17-year-old's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell and now we're kind of feeling our own names are boring and devoid of pirate related content.

She recently revealed in her latest campaign for Calvin Klein that she wears baggy clothes so no one can comment on her body, as no one knows what it looks like.

In the advert for 'I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins' she says: "That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she says in her voiceover for the ad.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick,' 'she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don’t know."

People are obviously here for the incredible name as it fits so well with her vibe, we're surprised we didn't see a middle name like 'pirate' coming sooner TBH.

