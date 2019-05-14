Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

14 May 2019, 12:28

The 'bad guy' singer made a statement about her choice of clothing during a Calvin Klein campaign, opening up about her insecurities.

Billie Eilish has spoken out about her choice of baggy clothing, following her recent involvement in Calvin Klein's 'I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins' campaign.

The 17-year-old singer said "That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath."

Billie Eilish shared why she resorted to baggier clothing
Billie Eilish shared why she resorted to baggier clothing. Picture: Capital

Billie stars alongside the likes of Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner as they bare their insecurities and tell their own stories.

She continued to say "Nobody can be like, "she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat a**, she's got a fat a**"."

The 'Bury A Friend' star received praise for being so outspoken about her choice, and many of her followers have questioned the sad state that she even has to wear baggy clothes for that reason.

