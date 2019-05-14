WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals He Connects With Fans Best When Being 'Vulnerable & Raw' In Calvin Klein Advert

14 May 2019, 10:45

Shawn Mendes gets candid about being vulnerable with his fans
Shawn Mendes gets candid about being vulnerable with his fans. Picture: YouTube/ Calvin Klein

Shawn Mendes has opened up about the need to be honest and open to build a deeper connection with his fans in the latest interview with Calvin Klein.

Calvin Klein have gone behind the scenes at Shawn Mendes's latest underwear campaign and spoken to the 'If I Can't Have You' singer about what 'truth' means to him and his answers prove once again what an amazing guy he is and how much he loves his fans.

James Charles Unfollowed By Celebs Including Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner & Miley Cyrus After Tati Westbrook Feud

The 20-year-old revealed that truth to him is: "A 24/7 daily thing that's always changing... I can't say truth is... being real inside of music, truth is telling the truth when you're asked a question in an interview, truth is literally the way you look at someone when you say hello."

"Whether they even really want to or not feeling compelled to do something that is real and raw and is truth and is open your heart, the human inside of us is begging for this rawness, and that is exciting and I'm actually finding that this is the most beautiful thing and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I get to do what I do for a living."

The 'Stitches' singer also admits that the more honest and raw he is with is fans, the better connection he builds with them.

He said: "The more truthful and more raw I am, the more I'm connecting...every time I put up a wall and I'm scared of what people say, the connection gets blocked."

"Every time I put it down, there's this fan and person connection that happens and it's really amazing."

"I've kind of experimented with pushing myself to the boundaries of how truthful can I get, how raw and how real can the music get. How much can i affect someone, I'll send something to my sister or my mom and they'd text me back like 'I'm in tears.'"

This is the second burst of Shawn's Calvin Klein campaign where he stars alongside other huge names including Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky, Indya Moore, Bella Hadid, Chika, Noah Centineo, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Abstract and Hongsick.

Although we don't know the exact figure of how much the 'In My Blood' singer has received for landing the enormous modelling gig, but in the past, stars have been paid up to $1.2 million (£900k).

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes has amassed an incredible fortune

Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Calvin Klein Campaign Star’s Impressive Fortune Revealed
Shawn Mendes stars in new Calvin Klein campaign

Shawn Mendes Strips Off To Briefs For New Calvin Klein Advert
Shawn Mendes originally wrote the song for Dua Lipa.

Shawn Mendes Wrote ‘If I Can’t Have You’ For Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes returns to SNL to perform 'If I Can't Have You'

WATCH: Shawn Mendes's First Ever Performance Of 'If I Can't Have You' On Saturday Night Live!
Get your hands on Shawn Mendes's pants. Yes, really!

Get A Pair Of Calvin Klein Underwear Signed By Shawn Mendes Right Here!

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish has spoken about her choice of baggy clothing

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body
Miley Cyrus transformed into Joe Jonas thanks to Snapchat

Miley Cyrus Transformed Into Joe Jonas With The Help Of That Snapchat Filter

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: Is He The Wealthiest One Direction Star?
David Guetta shared the music video he was most embarrassed by

WATCH: David Guetta Cringes At His "Worst Music Video Ever", For 'Memories'

David Guetta

Kazimir Crossley hit back at Josh Denzel's comments about 'moving on too quick'

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Josh Denzel After He Takes Dig For Moving On With Theo Campbell ‘Three Weeks’ After They Split

News

Iain Stirling is the voiceover of the hit show.

Love Island Voiceover Star Iain Stirling Reveals Show Bosses Stop Him From Being Too Mean About The Contestants

TV & Film