James Charles Unfollowed By Celebs Including Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner & Miley Cyrus After Tati Westbrook Feud

James Charles has been unfollowed by celebrity friends amid YouTuber drama. Picture: Instagram @JamesCharles/ Getty Images

James Charles has lost some of his most famous followers including Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner amid the drama with Tati Westbrook

James Charles has taken a huge hit from his YouTube subscriber count amid his drama with Tati Westbrook, and amongst the 2 million people who've backed away from the make-up artist are some seriously famous faces and 'friends' of the star.

Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Calvin Klein Campaign Star’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus are amongst those who have unfollowed the 19-year-old after his former friend, Tati Westbrook posted a damning 43 minute long video, slamming her former friend titled 'BYE SIS' that has now had over 33 million views.

James, amongst other things, has been accused of trying to 'manipulate' people's sexualities, trying to make straight men fall for him and threatening to ruin their reputation if they spoke about it.

In her video, Tati exposed the YouTuber, saying: "You are using you fame, power and money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them and embarrass them, and you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favour even if they’re straight?"

"This behaviour is not OK, it is not normal... if you’re a woman a man, gay, straight, bi, whatever sexual orientation you are, that is your personal call and it is not someone else’s to take, not someone else’s to play with."

Amid the drama, fans are also resurfacing an old Shawn Mendes Instagram live where James dropped a comment saying 'can you juggle me like that' which they're claiming caused the 'If I Can't Have You' singer to end the video, although it is unclear whether that is true.

let’s not forget this iconic moment between germs charles and shawn mendes.



[james charles, tati, jeffree star] pic.twitter.com/otRWAn2TwV — Tea Spill Central (@TeaSpillCentral) May 12, 2019

Demi Lovato, who recently had her make-up done by James had hit that unfollow button, as well as Kim Kardashian who has appeared in videos for him- as well as Katy Perry, Madison Beer and Iggy Azalea.

Demi Lovato is amongst those that unfollowed James Charles. Picture: Twitter @ddlovaticmedia

