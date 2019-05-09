Shawn Mendes Net Worth: Calvin Klein Campaign Star’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes has amassed an incredible fortune. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has racked up an eye-watering net worth, something which is only set to soar as he continues writing music and taking on other ventures such as his campaign with Calvin Klein.

At just 20 years old, Shawn Mendes has become a world famous pop star, becoming a household name as he embarks on his extensive world tour and unveils his campaign with Calvin Klein.

Shawn Mendes is currently in the midst of a world tour. Picture: Getty

What Is Shawn Mendes’ Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer’s fortune has amassed to $12 million (£9.3 million).

That’s a staggering amount of money considering he’s only just starting out in his career.

How Has Shawn Mendes Made His Money?

Shawn has released three hugely successful albums since being scouted by label Island Records in 2014 thanks to his Vine and YouTube covers.

He’s currently working on album number four while in the midst of his global tour. He also has a line of merchandise to accompany each tour.

The star’s latest venture is his Calvin Klein campaign, and the second part of the campaign has just been released where he stars alongside Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky, Indya Moore, Bella Hadid, Chika, Noah Centineo, Troye Sivan, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Abstract and Hongsick.

How Much Was Shawn Mendes Paid For Calvin Klein Campaign?

While the exact sum Shawn would have received for his Calvin Klein campaign isn’t known, in the past stars have been paid around $1.2 million (£900k).

According to Mail Online, Kate Moss’ deal with the brand was worth $4 million (£3 million) at one stage.

And Shawn recently confessed he wants to turn his hand to acting, so his staggering fortune will no doubt continue to grow.

