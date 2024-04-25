When Will The TikTok Ban Start? Here's What You Need To Know

When will TikTok be banned in the US? Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @alixearle, @chrisolsen

By Katie Louise Smith

Why is TikTok being banned and when will it be banned? Here's what happens now Joe Biden has signed the bill.

So, you've just found out that there might be a TikTok ban and you're wondering when and how that might affect you... Here's everything you need to know.

On Tuesday (April 24), Congress passed legislation that essentially issued an ultimatum to TikTok's parent company ByteDance. They have to either sell the app to a company that is not Chinese within 9 months, or face being banned in the U.S.

Over the past few years, the U.S. government has grown concerned about ByteDance being a Chinese-owned company. As a result, they worry that the app is a national security risk and that data from U.S. citizen's phones could be handed over to China's government.

The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday (April 25), and now everyone is panicking about whether or not TikTok is about to disappear from their phones.

Why is TikTok getting banned in the US?

Why is TikTok being banned in the US? Here's what you need to know. Picture: Getty

Is TikTok really going to be banned?

First of all, no, not yet. So there's no need to panic right now. Although, there is some cause for concern for users whose main source of income comes from posting on the app.

Second of all, this will only affect users in the U.S. If you're in the U.K. (or Australia or Canada or anywhere else...), this will not affect you.

The app will continue to work as normal in the U.S. for many months to come, in fact, the potential TikTok ban will not happen until early 2025 if it goes ahead.

The current legislation gives the company around 9 months (270 days) to sell the app, with a 90 day extension if things are progressing well. Although, if TikTok is not sold, a ban might be on the cards.

The Washington Post has explained that even if TikTok doesn't get sold, the ban won't go into effect right away. Courts will likely have to decide whether a ban violates Americans’ constitutional rights.

TikTok CEO addresses the potential U.S. 'ban' in new video

In response to the latest updates from Congress, TikTok CEO Shou Chew has confirmed that they will fight the ban in court.

"Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere," Chew said in a video posted to TikTok's main account. "We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts. The facts and the Constitution are on our side, and we expect to prevail."

