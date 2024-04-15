What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Holly Madison explains what Cheug Life means on TikTok

By Katie Louise-Smith

From Zach King and James Charles to Addison Rae and Will Smith, here are the 10 most viewed TikToks of all time.

TikTok has dominated the past few years as the best social media platform, keeping us all busy, radiating positive vibes and inspiring us through boredom. There's so many iconic videos on the app but what are the most viewed TikToks of all time?

The list of most viewed TikToks is actually very different to the list of top 10 most liked TikToks.

At time of original publication, Zach King holds the title for the most viewed TikTok of all time, clocking in at 2.2 BILLION views. He also occupies another 2 spots on the list, with 4 videos in the top 5. James Charles, Bella Poarch and Khaby Lame are also featured.

And if you're here wondering whether or not that video of the chocolate-covered strawberries has managed to make this list, here's your answer...

READ MORE: Best TikTok songs 2020: Every viral song from TikTok

Here's the top 10 most viewed TikTok videos of all time

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10. Picture: James Charles, Zach King, Bella Poarch via TikTok

1) Zach King's Harry Potter illusion - 2.3 billion views

The undisputed King of mind-blowing TikToks strikes again. Zach currently holds the title for most viewed TikTok video of all time, with a whopping 2.3 *BILLION* views. We won't spoil the reveal of the video, we'll let you experience the magic yourself...

2) James Charles' Christmas wonderland transition - 1.7 billion views

It wouldn't be a most viewed list without James Charles, would it? Despite his makeup transformations, dance videos and singing collabs being popular on the app, his most viewed video is actually a glimpse inside his 2019 Sisters Christmas Party.

3) Zach King's hide and seek illusion - 1.1 billion views

Next up, Zach's impressive hide and seek video. How does he do it?!

4) Zach King's cake glass illusion - 966.9 million views

Zach's back at it again... this time with an illusion that will have you questioning EVERYTHING. How did he pour that water into the glass if it was actually a cake the whole time? Was there a cut? Is it edited? Help. This video has 13.2m likes but honestly? It deserves more.

5) Bella Poarch's 'M To The B' video - 818.5 million views

Despite being TikTok's most liked video ever with 64.1 million likes (at time of last update), Bella's 'M To The B' video only ranks at number 5 on the most viewed list. Still, not bad for a video that was posted in August 2020 and only features someone bopping their head the viral Millie B track. Not bad at all.

6) Zach King's paint loop - 660.4 million views

Zach again... Honestly, who is doing it like him? Zach uploaded this TikTok way back in October 2019 and it's still racking up views over a year later.

7) Leah Halton's 'Praise Jah In the Moonlight' lipsync – 650.3 million views

The most recent entry on the most viewed TikToks of all time list is Leah Halton's simple lipsync video, featuring YG Marley's debut single. The video was posted on February 6th 2024 and has racked up over 650 millions in two months. Leah's video is also one of the most liked TikToks of all time too, with 45.1 million likes as of April 15th.

8) Nyadollie's beauty tutorial look – 512.6 million views

Nyadollie's stunning beauty tutorial was only uploaded in March 2023 and it's already broken into the top 10 most viewed TikToks of all time. The video has also received 37.9 million likes.

9) Gabs' Strawberries covered in chocolate video – 454.2 million views

The original strawberries covered in chocolate video was posted by @pr4yforgabs on February 5th 2024. So far, it's managed to amass a whopping 450 million views.

The video also has 50.6 million likes as of April 15th. It's still a long way away from beating Bella Poarch's record, but as the rate it's going, it will likely happen.

A copycat video featuring a similar shot of the strawberries, set to the same song, was posted a week after the original video and has also managed to amass over 320 million views.

10) Jamie32bish's dancing to Nelly Furtado's 'Say It Right' - 447 million views

The TikTok that launched a million duets. Jamie32bish's TikTok has been replicated by huge TikTok stars and celebrities all over the world. The video itself also has 52.7 million likes (as of April 2024), making it one of the most liked TikToks on the platform.

The next 15 most watched TikTok videos:

Daeox's video of a smiling baby - 400.2 million views

Billie Eilish's face warp challenge - 362.4 million views

Khaby Lame's 'How to open a car door' video - 354 million views

Kison Kee's milk video - 331.9 million views

Totouchanemu's dancing to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'STAY' - 331.9 million views

Thenickluciano's lip sync to 'Sugar Crush' - 327.2 million views

S4r4h43's strawberries covered in chocolate video – 321.3 million views

Addison Rae's WAP challenge - 318.3 million views

British Promise Cat's video of a kitten - 305.6 million views

ChipmunksOfTikTok’s video of a chipmunk filling its cheeks - 305.4 million views

Khaby Lame’s video showing people how to use a door - 299.4 million views

Fredziownik_art's drawing of glossy lips - 298.9 million views

Enbiggen’s Spirited Away theme animation - 294.8 million views

Khaby Lame's shirt stuck in car door video - 280.8 million views