What Does 690452 Mean? The TikTok Trend Explained

24 May 2024

Here's the meaning behind the 690452 trend on TikTok.

Another day, another unknown trend going viral on TikTok. Now, it's the 690452 trend taking over the platform and users are questioning what it actually means.

It's been quite a few years on TikTok for made up words, trends and challenges. From the AI Painting Song trend, to the dangerous Penny Challenge which gained popularity once again after Amazon's Alexa encouraged a 10-year-old to take part... there's always something puzzling going viral on the app.

The 690452 trend has popped up once again, and people are talking it. You've probably seen the number floating around and wondered what's going on, right? Well, here's what you need to know about why people are writing "690452" on their wrists on TikTok.

Bella Poarch tries out POV trend

Ok, so, what does 690452 mean? According to TikTok, if you write the numbers 690452 on your wrist before you go to sleep, you’ll be stuck in your dream or a parallel universe forever. That means if you die in your sleep, well, you're dead in real-life too…

But what is the significance of 690452? Um, no one actually knows. However, according to Urban Dictionary this particular sequence is a "cursed" number or the "hell or heaven number".

Shockingly, some TikTok users have reported that it hasn't worked for them while others have warned against participating in the trend because there's apparently a 50/50 chance of survival or getting stuck in another universe.

Anyway, that hasn't stopped people hopping on the trend and attempting to see for themselves.

Obviously, there is nothing to suggest that this trend is real at all. It's literally not a thing, but that hasn't stopped people from sharing it on TikTok and seeing their views and engagement skyrocket.

