YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Shocks Internet With "Social Experiment" Weight Loss Transformation

Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation. Picture: @real_nikocado via X/Twitter

By Katie Louise Smith

Nikocado Avocado, who was known for his Mukbang content, has shocked his followers by revealing two-year "social experiment" and huge weight loss journey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’ve spent a considerable amount of time on YouTube over the past 8 years, then you will probably have come across Nikocado Avocado at least once before.

Nikocado Avocado is one of the most prominent YouTubers who publish Mukbang content on the platform, raking in millions of views (and dollars!) on videos of him eating large amounts of food.

As Nikocado began releasing more and more extreme Mukbang videos, he became a hugely controversial online figure and viewers genuinely grew increasingly concerned about his health.

Now, Nikocado has left the internet stunned after revealing his huge weight loss transformation in what he’s calling "the greatest social experiment of my entire life."

Nikocado Avocado's Mukbang content prompted viewers to grow concerned about his health. Picture: Nikocado Avocado via YouTube

In an new video titled 'Two Steps Ahead', Nikocado says: "Two steps ahead, I am always two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life."

"Today I woke up from a very long dream. And I also woke up having lost 250lbs off of my body. Yet just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant," he continued, taking aim at the critics who continued to attack and bully him, despite having no idea what he was actually doing behind-the-scenes.

But what exactly is Nikocado's "social experiment"? Over on his second channel, he revealed that he has actually not filmed a single video in almost two years.

Nikocado's last video on his main channel was uploaded seven months ago, with the latest video on his second account being uploaded three months ago.

It appears as though the creator had filmed enough Mukbang content to sustain his channel and maintain his income, allowing him to work on his health behind-the-scenes and out of the spotlight.

Two Steps Ahead

How much weight did Nikocado Avocado lose?

In his 'Two Steps Ahead' video, Nikocado shares that he has lost around 250lbs, which around 17st/113kg. He did not elaborate on exactly when he stopped filming and started his health journey, but it sounds like it all began at some point in 2022.

In his last Mukbang video, posted in February 2024 but likely recorded two years prior, he stated that he was working on his weight loss journey and had already lost 89lbs.

Speaking about his experience over on his second channel, an emotional Nikocado shared: "It was like a really bad dream that we were waiting for to be over [...] But we woke up!"

Alongside the new videos, Nikocado has also launched several new social media channels under the handle @real_nikocado. In an emotional video shared on X/Twitter, Nikocado said: "Just wanna thank you guys for all the really nice comments."

Viewers have been flooded Nikocado's latest videos with messages of support, with several people absolute stunned over the "social experiment" he pulled off.

“This amount of dedication to both lose the weight and mess with your audiences heads this much is unironically impressive. I'm in awe," one viewer wrote. Another added: "Nikocado Avocado just pulled off the greatest plot twist in history."

On X/Twitter, another user commented: "nikocado avocado single-handedly fooled the entire internet by making thousands if not millions ON PRE RECORDED CONTENT?? while he was working on his health and weight loss journey ?? this is insane this man might just be a f---ing mastermind"

Echoing the majority of the positive comments, someone else added: "Doesn't matter how he did it. I'm happy he turned his life around."

nikocado avocado single-handedly fooled the entire internet by making thousands if not millions ON PRE RECORDED CONTENT?? while he was working on his health and weight loss journey ??



this is insane this man might just be a fucking mastermind pic.twitter.com/HQRyJ0sOxZ — milk 🕯️ (@milkkcaals) September 7, 2024

The fact Nikocado Avocado ate himself to morbid obesity, cashed out on the fame, then proceeded to secretly re-lose ALL of the weight he's gained in some grandiose villain arc is the peak of internet story telling. He's a genius who's played us all for 5 years and I love it sm pic.twitter.com/rXq7rjl3VY — ︎ (@zvitleysa) September 7, 2024

I know this ain't anime related but I'm happy to see Nikocado Avocado lose weight



Doesn't matter how he did it. I'm happy he turned his life around. pic.twitter.com/B8YIoDjQRD — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) September 7, 2024

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.