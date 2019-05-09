Shawn Mendes Strips Off To Briefs For New Calvin Klein Advert

Shawn Mendes stars in new Calvin Klein campaign. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has stripped down to his pants for a new #MYCALVINS advert campaign, his second one of 2019, which also features Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Noah Centineo.

Shawn Mendes almost broke the internet in February by posing in his pants for a Calvin Klein advert campaign... and now, when we'd just about calmed down, he's gone and done it again by posting even more topless photos.

The Canadian singer shared pictures on Instagram from his latest #MYCALVINS shoot, including a soon-to-iconic shot that sees Shawn oiled up, sitting in a pair of white CK briefs.

Get A Pair Of Calvin Klein Underwear Signed By Shawn Mendes Right Here!

Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky and To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo are among the other fit celebrities who appear in the latest campaign.

Last month whilst in the UK, Shawn exclusively revealed to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that he was doing a second Calvin Klein campaign but we just didn't expect to see the pictures so soon!

A number of Shawn's celebrity friends were among the first to comment on his Instagram post.

Demi Lovato commented with a row of fire emojis while John Mayer joked: "I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner"

Marvin Humes and Shawn Mendes at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Capital FM

But it gets better - you can currently bid to get a pair of Calvin Klein pants signed by Shawn Mendes from when we caught up with him on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

Entry is only £3 and all the money raised goes to benefit Capital's very own charity, Global's Make Some Noise.