Get The Actual Calvin Kleins Shawn Mendes Signed At The BRIT Awards Right Here!

Get your hands on Shawn Mendes's pants. Yes, really! Picture: Capital

Want to get your hands on a pair of Calvin Klein pants signed by Shawn Mendes himself? Of course you do!

If you're anything like us, you've looked at Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot about 467 times already, so what's the next best thing? Owning a pair of Calvins, signed by the man himself, right?

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Luckily enough, we've got you covered. When we caught up with Shawn on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards this week, we got him to sign a pair just for one lucky Capital listener.

The pants are up for bidding on eBay right here, with all the money raised going to benefit Capital's very own charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Global's Make Some Noise helps smaller charities who often don't get heard - so your new pants will be doing some good, too!

You've only got until Friday 1st March to get your bids in to own this special piece of Shawn memorabilia - good luck!

Bid for Shawn's Calvin right here.

> Download Our App For All The BRIT Awards News