Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes surprised fans when he appeared at the BRITs, after getting everyone all hot and bothered with his Calvin Klein advert just days before.

Shawn Mendes is every teen’s dream man, thanks to his charming charisma and chiselled looks – and not to mention THAT steamy Calvin Klein campaign.

And at the BRIT Awards the pop star only grew his fan base, after the adorable 'In My Blood' hitmaker fell victim to Jack Whitehall’s series of cringe-worthy questions.

The awkward moment wasn’t the only time Shawn had fans’ hearts melting, as throughout the night the 20 year old was caught in a series of adorable and candid moments.

Shawn Mendes sent pulses racing on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

If you’re in need of more reasons to love Shawn (we doubt you are), we’ve compiled them all to make you smile.

Staring adoringly at Lizzo

Juice singer Lizzo shared a hilarious video of Shawn watching her as she gave press interviews.

As Lizzo spoke to journalists, Shawn can be seen at the end of the red carpet smiling at the singer.

Lizzo captioned the clip: “Get you a man that looks at you the way Shawn Mendes looks at me doing press.”

Hugging Matt Healy

As The 1975 walked to the stage to collect their award, lead singer Matt Healy stopped to give Shawn a huge hug.

The moment had fans in tears, with one person writing on Twitter: “Shawn is the luckiest fanboy ever,” as another said: “Shawn Mendes and Matt Healy hugging just deada** made my night.”

Being the only person to give Hugh Jackman a standing ovation

Clearly a huge fan of The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman, Shawn was the only person at the front of the crowd to stand at the end of the opening performance.

While everyone remained seated clapping, Shawn rose to his feet to cheer on the Hollywood star.

Almost moon-walking on the red carpet

Shawn was very in-demand on the BRITs red carpet, and the overwhelming attention meant he didn’t quite know where to stand and and cooly, yet slightly awkwardly, walked backwards as he repositioned himself for the paparazzi.

The adorable and totally relatable moment had fans saying he looked like he’s “about to bust a moonwalk.”

Blushing during Jack Whitehall’s roasting

Jack Whitehall’s jibes at Shawn’s Calvin Klein shoot infuriated fans, as he was left red-faced when the comedian joked about the singer’s “package”.

But he handled it well, smiling and patiently waiting for the uncomfortable moment to be over.

