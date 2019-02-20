WATCH: All The Performances From The BRIT Awards From Little Mix To Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman

Little Mix killed it at the BRITs 2019. Picture: Getty

Hugh Jackman opened the show, Little Mix blew us away with a fierce dance-filled number and more from the BRIT Awards 2019!

The BRIT Awards is always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and 2019 was no exception - these performances literally blew us away.

BRIT Awards 2019 Winners List In Full: See Who Won Big At The BRITs

The night opened with a high-octane performance from Hugh Jackman performing 'The Greatest Show' from the blockbuster hit movie, The Greatest Showman:

George Ezra was next up, performing 'Shotgun' with his acoustic guitar:

Little Mix brought the house down with their INCREDIBLE performance of 'Woman Like Me' joined by Ms Banks and enough dancers to fill the whole of The O2:

Jorja Smith brought out all the emotion performing 'Don't Watch Me Cry' - there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

Calvin Harris brought a host of huge stars out for his mega mix, starting with Rag'n'Bone Man, then Sam Smith and Dua Lipa - what a show!

Jess Glynne brought a gang of women to remove their make up on stage en-masse as she performed 'Thursday':

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITs News