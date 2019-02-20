On Air Now
20 February 2019, 17:51 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 18:08
Check out all the stars who walked away with a coveted BRIT Award at 2019's show.
It's always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and tonight's BRIT Awards is no exception - from the most incredible Greatest Showman performance to open the show to all the incredible outfits... it was one not to be missed!
Here's who won awards on the night:
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
George Ezra
Giggs
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
Kamasi Washington
Travis Scott
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'
Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'
Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'
George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'
Jorja Smith - 'Lost & Found'
Anne-Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
Ella Mai
IDLES
Jorja Smith
Tom Walker
