BRIT Awards 2019 Winners List In Full: See Who Won Big At The BRITs

Here's who won big at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Press

Check out all the stars who walked away with a coveted BRIT Award at 2019's show.

It's always one of the biggest nights in the music calendar, and tonight's BRIT Awards is no exception - from the most incredible Greatest Showman performance to open the show to all the incredible outfits... it was one not to be missed!

Here's who won awards on the night:

British Female Solo Artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

MasterCard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'

Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind'

Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope'

George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's'

Jorja Smith - 'Lost & Found'

British Single

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

British Breakthrough Act

Ella Mai

IDLES

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

British Artist Video Of The Year

Anne-Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You' (Fifty Shades Freed)

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

