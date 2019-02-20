Who Is Tom Walker? 2019 BRIT Awards Nominee And Singer-Songwriter From Scotland

20 February 2019, 17:39

The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker released his debut album 'What A Time To Be Alive' earlier this year and has gone from strength to strength. He's even bagged himself a BRIT Awards nominations!

Nominated for the Breakthrough Act award at the 2019 BRITs, Tom Walker is smashing it on the music scene at the moment.

But who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the 'Leave A Light On' singer...

BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Shawn Mendes & Little Mix Arrive At London's O2

Who is Tom Walker?

Tom was born in Scotland in 1991, but grew up near Manchester.

The singer, 27, signed with Relentless Records owned by Sony Music and released his debut single 'Sun Goes Down' in March 2016.

Tom then released his EP Blessings in 2017.

He considers artists like Paulo Nutini, John Mayer and AC/DC's Angus Young his main musical influences.

What are Tom Walker's biggest songs?

Tom's biggest hits include:

- 'Leave a Light On'

- 'Angels'

- 'Sun Goes Down'

- 'Rapture'

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITs News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

BRITs 2019

Dua Lipa rocks the 2019 BRITs red carpet ahead of her performance

BRITs 2019: Dua Lipa Stuns On The Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance With Calvin Harris

BRITs 2019

Here's who won big at the BRIT Awards 2019

BRIT Awards 2019 Winners List In Full: See Who Won Big At The BRITs
Hugh Jackman said he would host the BRIT Awards 2020

Hugh Jackman BRITs 2019: Greatest Showman Star Wants To Host The BRIT Awards 2020
Shawn Mendes, Little Mix & Anne-Marie hit the BRITs red carpet

BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes Arrive At London's O2

BRITs 2019

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Celebrity Heights

How Tall Are They? 37 Celebrity Heights You'd NEVER Believe Are True!
Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was His Son Bear Born?
Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years

Jade Thirlwall Boyfriend: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship With Jed Elliott – Everything You Need To Know
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter is Penelope Disick

Who Is Penelope Disick? Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick’s Daughter’s Birthday, Age, and Siblings
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Wedding Plans