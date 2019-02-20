Who Is Tom Walker? 2019 BRIT Awards Nominee And Singer-Songwriter From Scotland

The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker released his debut album 'What A Time To Be Alive' earlier this year and has gone from strength to strength. He's even bagged himself a BRIT Awards nominations!

Nominated for the Breakthrough Act award at the 2019 BRITs, Tom Walker is smashing it on the music scene at the moment.

But who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the 'Leave A Light On' singer...

BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Shawn Mendes & Little Mix Arrive At London's O2

Who is Tom Walker?

Tom was born in Scotland in 1991, but grew up near Manchester.

The singer, 27, signed with Relentless Records owned by Sony Music and released his debut single 'Sun Goes Down' in March 2016.

Tom then released his EP Blessings in 2017.

He considers artists like Paulo Nutini, John Mayer and AC/DC's Angus Young his main musical influences.

What are Tom Walker's biggest songs?

Tom's biggest hits include:

- 'Leave a Light On'

- 'Angels'

- 'Sun Goes Down'

- 'Rapture'

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITs News