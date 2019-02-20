BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes Arrive At London's O2

Shawn Mendes, Little Mix & Anne-Marie hit the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty Images/PA

The stars are descending onto the BRITs 2019 red carpet ahead of tonight's award show that will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes nominated for awards.

The BRITs 2019 are well under way and the stars are out dressed to the nines ahead of tonight's ceremony which will award the best of British music for the past year.

What Time Are The BRIT Awards On TV Tonight And What Channel Is It On?

So, who will play it safe and who will go all out in the fashion stakes? Check out below to see what your favourite stars have gone for and can ask them the age old question, "Who are you wearing?"

The Little Mix ladies are SLAYING in individual looks for the night, we honestly can't decide which outfit we're more obsessed with Little Mix's Perrie, Jade, Jesy & Leigh-Anne on the BRITs red carpet 2019. Picture: Getty Images Liam Payne is officially here at the BRITs 2019 looking his usual slick and stylish self Liam Payne is at The BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty Mabel, who is nominated for British breakthrough, has gone for Hollywood glamour with this jaw dropping 'high-low' gown with a ponytail that could make Ariana Grande jealous Mabel walks the BRITs 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Would it even be a BRITs without Sam Smith? He's rocking an iconic suit this evening, we're digging the colour BRITs staple Sam Smith has taken to the 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Dua Lipa always knows how to serve a red carpet look and this BRITs gown is giving us life Dua Lipa rocks the BRITs 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Anne-Marie's blown us away with this glamorous off the shoulder look with a whole lot of fluff, she looks 10/10 incredible, consider us dead Anne-Marie wearing white at the 2019 BRITs. Picture: Getty Images Jorja Smith is fast becoming a style iconic to so many and tonight confirms why... she's nominated for British Female Solo Artist Jorja Smith oozes style on the BRITs 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Oh! This is the Greatest Show! Hugh Jackman has arrived on the red carpet as he opens tonight's award ceremony Hugh Jackman walks the 2019 BRITs red carpet in a tailored suit. Picture: PA Pink has taken to the BRITs red carpet in keeping with her trademark leather look ahead of receiving her Outstanding Contribution award Pink turns up to receive her Outstanding Contribution to Music award at the BRITs 2019. Picture: Getty Jess Glynne is shining in silver ahead of tonight's show which sees her nominated for British Female Solo Artist, up against Anne-Marie, Florence Welch and Jorja Smith Jess Glynne has arrived at the 2019 BRITs and is walking the red carpet. Picture: Getty Our very own Marvin Humes has hit the 2019 BRITs red carpet rocking Off-White Marvin Humes arrives at the 2019 BRIT awards. Picture: PA Vick Hope has just slayed this year's red carpet, this is a serious look! Vick Hope stuns on the The BRITs 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Our very own Sonny Jay is looking suaver than ever in this suit... Sonny Jay has arrived on the BRITs red carpet looking super smart. Picture: PA Montana Brown hits the red carpet in a sheer skirt and nude bodice ahead of the award show Montana Brown wears a sheer number on the BRITs red carpet 2019. Picture: PA Steve Aoki fits right in with the red carpet and said he caught the bus over to the show, what a legend Steve Aoki rocks the BRITs red carpet for the first time. Picture: PA Ramz is killing this look as he turns out for his first ever BRITs and doesn't he look fab? Ramz is here at the 2019 BRITs for the first time. Picture: PA OMG it's Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, AKA, our favourite new Netflix star and he's giving us the geek chic vibes we've been dreaming of... Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa has stepped out onto the 2019 BRITs red carpet. Picture: PA Roman has stepped out onto the BRITs red carpet rocking a navy ensemble and we love it, obvs. Roman Kemp shows out to the 2019 BRITs. Picture: Getty Images George Ezra has turned out onto the red carpet looking sharp- he's nominated for a whopping THREE awards! George Ezra arrives at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

