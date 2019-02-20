BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes Arrive At London's O2
20 February 2019, 16:53 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 19:03
The stars are descending onto the BRITs 2019 red carpet ahead of tonight's award show that will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes nominated for awards.
The BRITs 2019 are well under way and the stars are out dressed to the nines ahead of tonight's ceremony which will award the best of British music for the past year.
So, who will play it safe and who will go all out in the fashion stakes? Check out below to see what your favourite stars have gone for and can ask them the age old question, "Who are you wearing?"
The Little Mix ladies are SLAYING in individual looks for the night, we honestly can't decide which outfit we're more obsessed with
Liam Payne is officially here at the BRITs 2019 looking his usual slick and stylish self
Mabel, who is nominated for British breakthrough, has gone for Hollywood glamour with this jaw dropping 'high-low' gown with a ponytail that could make Ariana Grande jealous
Would it even be a BRITs without Sam Smith? He's rocking an iconic suit this evening, we're digging the colour
Dua Lipa always knows how to serve a red carpet look and this BRITs gown is giving us life
Anne-Marie's blown us away with this glamorous off the shoulder look with a whole lot of fluff, she looks 10/10 incredible, consider us dead
Jorja Smith is fast becoming a style iconic to so many and tonight confirms why... she's nominated for British Female Solo Artist
Oh! This is the Greatest Show! Hugh Jackman has arrived on the red carpet as he opens tonight's award ceremony
Pink has taken to the BRITs red carpet in keeping with her trademark leather look ahead of receiving her Outstanding Contribution award
Jess Glynne is shining in silver ahead of tonight's show which sees her nominated for British Female Solo Artist, up against Anne-Marie, Florence Welch and Jorja Smith
Our very own Marvin Humes has hit the 2019 BRITs red carpet rocking Off-White
Vick Hope has just slayed this year's red carpet, this is a serious look!
Our very own Sonny Jay is looking suaver than ever in this suit...
Montana Brown hits the red carpet in a sheer skirt and nude bodice ahead of the award show
Steve Aoki fits right in with the red carpet and said he caught the bus over to the show, what a legend
Ramz is killing this look as he turns out for his first ever BRITs and doesn't he look fab?
OMG it's Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, AKA, our favourite new Netflix star and he's giving us the geek chic vibes we've been dreaming of...
Roman has stepped out onto the BRITs red carpet rocking a navy ensemble and we love it, obvs.
George Ezra has turned out onto the red carpet looking sharp- he's nominated for a whopping THREE awards!
