Who Is Aphex Twin, What Are The 'Windowlicker' Musician's Top Songs And Where Is Richard David James From?

Aphex Twin is up for British Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards this year. Picture: Getty

Techno star Aphex Twin is in the running for the BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist.

While he's up for a BRIT tonight, Aphex Twin actually released his debut album back in 1992.

Since, the musician has collaborated with some of the biggest names in history. But who is Aphex Twin exactly?

Here's the lowdown...

Who is Aphex Twin?

Best known under his alias Aphex Twin, Richard David James was born in Ireland in 1971, making him 47 years old.

He reached international fame after the release of his debut album, 'Selected Ambient Works 85-92', which was released in 1992.

It has been said the star got his stage name from Aphex Systems Limited, a brand of audio single processing equipment.

Apparently Richard chose this name in memory of his brother who died at birth.

Aphex Twin at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris in 2011. Picture: Getty

What are his best songs?

Some of Aphex Twin's top songs include:

- 'Windowlicker'

- 'Come To Daddy'

- 'X-Tal'

- 'Fingerbib'

How many albums has Aphex Twin released?

In total, Aphex Twin has released 6 studio albums. They include:

- 'Selected Ambient Works 85-92'

-'Selected Ambient Works Volume II'

- 'I Care Because You Do'

- 'Richard D. James Album'

- 'Drukqs'

- 'Syro'

