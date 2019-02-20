Who Is Aphex Twin, What Are The 'Windowlicker' Musician's Top Songs And Where Is Richard David James From?

20 February 2019, 12:47

Aphex Twin is up for British Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards this year
Aphex Twin is up for British Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards this year. Picture: Getty

Techno star Aphex Twin is in the running for the BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist.

While he's up for a BRIT tonight, Aphex Twin actually released his debut album back in 1992.

Since, the musician has collaborated with some of the biggest names in history. But who is Aphex Twin exactly?

Here's the lowdown...

13 Iconic BRITs Moments - From The 1975's TV Takeover To Geri Halliwell's Union Jack Dress

Who is Aphex Twin?

Best known under his alias Aphex Twin, Richard David James was born in Ireland in 1971, making him 47 years old.

He reached international fame after the release of his debut album, 'Selected Ambient Works 85-92', which was released in 1992.

It has been said the star got his stage name from Aphex Systems Limited, a brand of audio single processing equipment.

Apparently Richard chose this name in memory of his brother who died at birth.

Aphex Twin at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris in 2011
Aphex Twin at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris in 2011. Picture: Getty

What are his best songs?

Some of Aphex Twin's top songs include:

- 'Windowlicker'

- 'Come To Daddy'

- 'X-Tal'

- 'Fingerbib'

How many albums has Aphex Twin released?

In total, Aphex Twin has released 6 studio albums. They include:

- 'Selected Ambient Works 85-92'

-'Selected Ambient Works Volume II'

- 'I Care Because You Do'

- 'Richard D. James Album'

- 'Drukqs'

- 'Syro'

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

AJ Pritchard reveals he doesn't like labels.

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Doesn’t Label His Sexuality – “It Doesn’t Need To Be A Thing”

TV & Film

Ariana Grande responded to a troll who claimed she ignored Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande Confirms She Checks In On Demi Lovato Every Day

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is taking a break from music

WATCH: Ariana Grande ‘Taking A Break’ From Music As She’s ‘Tired Of Her Voice’

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa will be performing with Calvin Harris at the BRITs tonight

What Time Are The BRIT Awards On TV Tonight And What Channel Is It On?
Who is Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods?

What’s Going To Happen To Kylie Jenner's Bestie, Jordyn Woods, After Tristan Thompson Cheating Claims

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter is Penelope Disick

Who Is Penelope Disick? Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick’s Daughter’s Birthday, Age, and Siblings
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Wedding Plans
Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

Little Mix

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline As Netflix Stars Split