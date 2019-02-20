Shawn Mendes Calvin Klein: Shawn Says ‘The World Would End’ If Harry Styles Posed In His Underwear

20 February 2019, 20:17 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 20:53

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein advert caused quite a stir this week, and on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards the singer read out some of the most hilarious reactions, agreeing with one particular message about Harry Styles.

Shawn Mendes’ saucy Calvin Klein advert was unveiled this week, showing the 'In My Blood' singer smouldering in his pants – a series of photos that sent fans’ pulses racing.

The campaign sparked a hilarious reaction from lusting fans, so Capital’s Marvin Humes decided to show the pop star hunk some of the best responses.

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

Reading them out on camera, Shawn read: “I’m a man but Noah Centineo and Shawn Mendes just got me pregnant from their photo shoot,” to which Shawn’s polite response was simply: “Wow.”

Shawn Mendes said 'the world would end' if Harry Styles did a Calvin Klein shoot
Shawn Mendes said 'the world would end' if Harry Styles did a Calvin Klein shoot. Picture: Getty

Another tweet read: “If this is how we react to Shawn Mendes, the day one of the One D boys does a Calvin Klein photo shoot I would die.”

Shawn more than agreed with this One Directioner, adding: “Oh if Harry did it, the world would be over.”

He also told one fan’s boyfriend to “smarten up”, after reading out this tweet: “I had pictures in my gallery of Shawn Mendes in the Calvin Klein underwear and my boyfriend deleted them. Sad.”

View this post on Instagram

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Ever the gentleman, Shawn warned: “You should tell your boyfriend to smarten up.”

He then declared “war” on pal Noah Centenio, after he too appeared in the Calvin Klein campaign.

Reading another tweet, Shawn said: “Canny decide who I fancy more after seeing the Calvin Klein ad, Shawn Mendes or Noah Centenio.”

The heartthrob then joked: “I know, it’s a war now Noah,” but he made sure to confirm there isn’t actually beef between them by adding: “I’m kidding, it’s not.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News.

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes admits underwear shoot most nerve wracking time of his life

WATCH: Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein Underwear Shoot 'Life Changing But Nerve Wracking'
Shawn Mendes fans aren't happy with Noah Centineo's Calvin Klein role

Noah Centineo's Joined Shawn Mendes In Calvin Klein Ad & Fans Aren't Happy
Shawn Mendes poses with fans in London days before the BRITs

Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

More News

See more More News

Matt Healy shared a statement about feminism

1975’s Matt Healy At The BRITs: Singer Hailed 'An Icon' After Impassioned Statement About Gender Differences
Little Mix killed it at the BRITs 2019.

WATCH: All The Performances From The BRIT Awards From Little Mix To Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman

BRITs 2019

The BRIT Awards 2019 host Jack Whitehall arrives at the O2

Jack Whitehall's Funniest BRITs Moments - From The Fyre Festival Gag To Dancing With Hugh Jackman

BRITs 2019

Lizzo licked Marvin Humes's face at the BRITs 2019!

WATCH: Lizzo Calls Marvin Humes A “F**kboy” And LICKS His Face At The BRIT AWARDS 2019

News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are The Ultimate Power Couple On BRITs Red Carpet

Little Mix