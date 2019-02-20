Shawn Mendes Calvin Klein: Shawn Says ‘The World Would End’ If Harry Styles Posed In His Underwear

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein advert caused quite a stir this week, and on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards the singer read out some of the most hilarious reactions, agreeing with one particular message about Harry Styles.

Shawn Mendes’ saucy Calvin Klein advert was unveiled this week, showing the 'In My Blood' singer smouldering in his pants – a series of photos that sent fans’ pulses racing.

The campaign sparked a hilarious reaction from lusting fans, so Capital’s Marvin Humes decided to show the pop star hunk some of the best responses.

Reading them out on camera, Shawn read: “I’m a man but Noah Centineo and Shawn Mendes just got me pregnant from their photo shoot,” to which Shawn’s polite response was simply: “Wow.”

Shawn Mendes said 'the world would end' if Harry Styles did a Calvin Klein shoot. Picture: Getty

Another tweet read: “If this is how we react to Shawn Mendes, the day one of the One D boys does a Calvin Klein photo shoot I would die.”

Shawn more than agreed with this One Directioner, adding: “Oh if Harry did it, the world would be over.”

He also told one fan’s boyfriend to “smarten up”, after reading out this tweet: “I had pictures in my gallery of Shawn Mendes in the Calvin Klein underwear and my boyfriend deleted them. Sad.”

Ever the gentleman, Shawn warned: “You should tell your boyfriend to smarten up.”

He then declared “war” on pal Noah Centenio, after he too appeared in the Calvin Klein campaign.

Reading another tweet, Shawn said: “Canny decide who I fancy more after seeing the Calvin Klein ad, Shawn Mendes or Noah Centenio.”

The heartthrob then joked: “I know, it’s a war now Noah,” but he made sure to confirm there isn’t actually beef between them by adding: “I’m kidding, it’s not.”

