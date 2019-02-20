BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has arrived onto the BRITs red carpet and it's safe to say fans are pretty happy to see him looking so slick in his suit ahead of the show.

Shawn Mendes has arrived on the 2019 BRITs red carpet and will be attending tonight's award ceremony where he is nominated for International Male Solo Artist and we're honestly living so hard for his outfit of choice.

For his first ever BRITs, Shawn opted for a muted grey suit with a black undershirt with hair perfectly coiffed, as if it would ever be anything less.

Shawn Mendes wears a grey suit for his first ever BRIT awards. Picture: Getty Images

The 'In My Blood' touched down in the UK a few days ago and sent fans wild with speculation that he'd be attending the award show and it looks like he's just made everyone's dreams come true.

Shawn's revealed he's rehearsing for his tour, which starts in a few weeks time, whilst he's in the country and we really don't know where he finds the time to fit everything in.

Whilst stopping by he read out some thirsty tweets that fans had posted over his recent Calvin Klein campaign and giggled his way through some of the hilarious (and NSFW) things people felt after seeing his underwear shoot.

Shawn Mendes is attending his first ever BRIT awards. Picture: Getty Images

