BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

20 February 2019, 21:33

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs
Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs. Picture: ITV/ BRITs

Shawn Mendes just got targeted for one of Jack Whitehall's savage chats on live TV during the 2019 BRITs and his fans are pretty protective over the singer who got roasted over his Calvin Klein ad.

Shawn Mendes has officially attended his first BRIT awards and host Jack Whitehall couldn't resist stopping by his table for a chat, or as it turned out, a roast, and fans can't help but feel sorry for the 'In My Blood' singer.

Jack didn't hold back, taking a seat by Shawn and bantering with him about his new Calvin Klein ad that basically broke the internet this week.

He revealed it as his new phone background as Shawn shook his head and turned just slightly pink, saying that he knew the underwear shots were going to be brought up.

One fan went as far as to say they're 'boycotting' the show after Shawn was made to feel uncomfortable and others criticised the comedian for trying to 'embarrass' the singer.

Shawn was nominated for International Male Solo Artist at the award ceremony, and Jack joked when the award was given to Drake that Shawn should have been awarded it as he was the only nominee to attend.

