BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs. Picture: ITV/ BRITs

Shawn Mendes just got targeted for one of Jack Whitehall's savage chats on live TV during the 2019 BRITs and his fans are pretty protective over the singer who got roasted over his Calvin Klein ad.

Shawn Mendes has officially attended his first BRIT awards and host Jack Whitehall couldn't resist stopping by his table for a chat, or as it turned out, a roast, and fans can't help but feel sorry for the 'In My Blood' singer.

Jack didn't hold back, taking a seat by Shawn and bantering with him about his new Calvin Klein ad that basically broke the internet this week.

He revealed it as his new phone background as Shawn shook his head and turned just slightly pink, saying that he knew the underwear shots were going to be brought up.

Jack Whitehall just made Shawn mendes so uncomfortable I’m boycotting — rebecca✨ (@rebeccabreene) February 20, 2019

the way Shawn Mendes looked so uncomfortable... nice one jack Whitehall 🤧 — ♡𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔥 (@headcarsbenders) February 20, 2019

One fan went as far as to say they're 'boycotting' the show after Shawn was made to feel uncomfortable and others criticised the comedian for trying to 'embarrass' the singer.

Shawn was nominated for International Male Solo Artist at the award ceremony, and Jack joked when the award was given to Drake that Shawn should have been awarded it as he was the only nominee to attend.

Jack whitehall: stop making Shawn Mendes uncomfortable challenge #Brits — sam (@Smia_c) February 20, 2019

They did not bring @ShawnMendes over to the #BRITS2019 for Jack Whitehall to embarrass an openly anxious man and then lose an award to Drake.... #BRITS2019 — Caoimhghin Brady (@CaoimhGaga) February 20, 2019

