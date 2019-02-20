Jack Whitehall's Funniest BRITs Moments - From The Fyre Festival Gag To Dancing With Hugh Jackman

20 February 2019, 20:38 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:35

The BRIT Awards 2019 host Jack Whitehall arrives at the O2
The BRIT Awards 2019 host Jack Whitehall arrives at the O2. Picture: Getty

Presenting the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row, comedian Jack Whitehall has already landed some hilarious jokes - mostly at the expense of this year's nominees.

  1. 1. The Fyre Festival opening sequence was on point.

  2. 2. Never one to shy away from the limelight, Jack Whitehall crashed Hugh Jackman's Greatest Showman opening.

    via GIPHY

  3. 3. Poor Olly Murs didn't escape a BRIT Awards bashing!

    via GIPHY

  4. 4. Our babe Shawn Mendes didn't seem happy after Jack's joke about THAT Calvin Klein ad

    via GIPHY

  5. 5. Whitehall roasted Capital FM's Roman Kemp...OUCH!

    via GIPHY

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Rooftop Film Club

Capital Wednesdays: Watch These Incredible Films And Win Tickets To Rooftop Film Club This Summer