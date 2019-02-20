Jack Whitehall's Funniest BRITs Moments - From The Fyre Festival Gag To Dancing With Hugh Jackman
20 February 2019, 20:38 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:35
Presenting the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row, comedian Jack Whitehall has already landed some hilarious jokes - mostly at the expense of this year's nominees.
-
1. The Fyre Festival opening sequence was on point.
-
2. Never one to shy away from the limelight, Jack Whitehall crashed Hugh Jackman's Greatest Showman opening.
-
3. Poor Olly Murs didn't escape a BRIT Awards bashing!
-
4. Our babe Shawn Mendes didn't seem happy after Jack's joke about THAT Calvin Klein ad
-
5. Whitehall roasted Capital FM's Roman Kemp...OUCH!