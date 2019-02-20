WATCH: Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein Underwear Shoot 'Life Changing But Nerve Wracking'

20 February 2019, 11:42

Shawn Mendes has admitted how terrified he was for his underwear shoot with Calvin Klein but says it was a life changing experience in an interview with the denim brand.

Shawn Mendes has opened up about how scared he was to pose in his underwear for his Calvin Klein photoshoot but admits it was life changing and a boost to his confidence to have been able to do it.

Noah Centineo's Joined Shawn Mendes In Calvin Klein Ad & Fans Aren't Happy

Speaking in his Calvin Klein interview, he revealed: "The truth is I was probably the most nervous for a photoshoot in my whole life yesterday before I walked in and starting shooting in the underwear."

"Just because that's a very nerve wracking thing to do and it ended up being a very life changing thing for me."

"It shows you the confidence it takes to stand in front of a camera in your underwear and how everybody here is trying to make it look great and and be great."

Joining Shawn in the latest Calvin Klein ad was Netflix star Noah Centineo, whose appearance in the ad divided opinion with fans, as well as Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky.

But, as this fan pretty accurately summed up, this has been us ever since those pics of Shawn dropped a few days ago, and Shawn, we can assure you, you've got nothing to be nervous about.

