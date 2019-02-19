Noah Centineo's Joined Shawn Mendes In Calvin Klein Ad & Fans Aren't Happy

Fans lost their minds when Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein ad dropped and some aren't pleased that other stars including Noah Centineo have been added to the campaign.

Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein advert dropped and it's safe to say none of our lives will ever be quite the same again (thank you, CK) but as a further advert revealed the likes of ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and Netflix star Noah Centineo, Shawn fans weren't over the moon.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their dislike that Noah, who has starred in The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before, appears in the ad, and they didn't hold back, calling his appearance 'cringey' and even referring to him as Noah 'Centipede'.

Shawn Mendes fans aren't happy stars have been added to Calvin Klein advert. Picture: Twitter

Another user apologised to Shawn, brutally writing: "How they gonna put Shawn Mendes and noah centipede in the same Calvin commercial??? Shawn sweetie I’m so sorry they disrespected u like this".

Shawn Mendes fan apologises to star for having Noah Centineo in his advert. Picture: Twitter

noah centipede is in the ck ad with shawn pic.twitter.com/bXCD02fMfD — Clar (@perfctlyghostin) February 17, 2019

However, others are amused that Shawn and Noah have starred in the same advert after twitter's 'pitted' them against each other for months.

Twitter was also reporting that Shawn followed Noah on Instagram, although upon inspection this doesn't appear to be true.

local twt really spent months pitting shawn mendes and noah centineo against each other just for them to do a Calvin Klein commercial together woohoo — mahek • cold in LA (@mendesftbombay) February 19, 2019

