Miley Cyrus Posts Hilarious Response To Shawn Mendes’s Calvin Klein Shoot Like Lady Gaga Did To Her

19 February 2019, 11:35

Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious response to Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot.
Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious response to Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot. Picture: Getty

Miley referenced Lady Gaga’s iconic tweet during her ‘Bangerz’ era in response to Shawn’s new underwear shoot.

Miley Cyrus might have left her ‘Bangerz’ phase of posting naked photos covered only by emojis behind her, but her response to Shawn Mendes’s sexy Calvin Klein shoot is proof that she’s more than happy to take the mickey out of that time.

Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

Miley posted a side-by-side photo of her in just a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers with her nipples covered by heart emojis and Shawn’s shoot with some added emojis on his nips too.

She captioned the post, “Don’t leave your children with Miley” in reference to an iconic tweet Lady Gaga posted during the ‘Bangerz’ era in 2013 showing a flamboyantly dressed Gaga next to a sweet and innocent Miley Cyrus from several years before.

The original tweet was posted during the era in which Miley completely shed her good girl image and performed explicit songs and raunchy dance routines while singing about sex and drugs.

If Gaga is to be blamed for Miley’s transformation, we can definitely attribute Shawn’s new look to Miley, right?

Either way, this just proves why we’ll always love Miley – never change!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes News

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Back N Fourth Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Dark Intensity Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus represents her husband at premier for 'Isn't It Romantic'

Miley Cyrus Stood In For Hospitalised Liam Hemsworth At A Premier & Made Some NSFW Comments

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married before Christmas last year

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: Couple Share Entire Album Of Photos From Their Big Day

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017