Miley Cyrus Posts Hilarious Response To Shawn Mendes’s Calvin Klein Shoot Like Lady Gaga Did To Her

Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious response to Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot. Picture: Getty

Miley referenced Lady Gaga’s iconic tweet during her ‘Bangerz’ era in response to Shawn’s new underwear shoot.

Miley Cyrus might have left her ‘Bangerz’ phase of posting naked photos covered only by emojis behind her, but her response to Shawn Mendes’s sexy Calvin Klein shoot is proof that she’s more than happy to take the mickey out of that time.

Miley posted a side-by-side photo of her in just a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers with her nipples covered by heart emojis and Shawn’s shoot with some added emojis on his nips too.

Don’t leave your children with Miley pic.twitter.com/zv7N8hDB12 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 19, 2019

She captioned the post, “Don’t leave your children with Miley” in reference to an iconic tweet Lady Gaga posted during the ‘Bangerz’ era in 2013 showing a flamboyantly dressed Gaga next to a sweet and innocent Miley Cyrus from several years before.

DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CHILDREN WITH LADY GAGA pic.twitter.com/teuY8ldb9q — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 22, 2013

The original tweet was posted during the era in which Miley completely shed her good girl image and performed explicit songs and raunchy dance routines while singing about sex and drugs.

If Gaga is to be blamed for Miley’s transformation, we can definitely attribute Shawn’s new look to Miley, right?

Either way, this just proves why we’ll always love Miley – never change!

