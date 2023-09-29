Miley Cyrus Is Already Working On Her Next Album

Miley Cyrus is already working on her next album after 'Endless Summer Vacation'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Miley Cyrus is working on her next album to follow up 'Endless Summer Vacation' and there's already a few songs on the track list.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus is clearly anything but 'Jaded' after the release of her eighth album earlier this year and is already working on brand new music – which we kind of guessed after she dropped single 'Used To Be Young' in August. Her latest song was the fourth single from the reissue edition of 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

Her mum Tish Cyrus revealed on a new podcast episode that she walked down the aisle at her wedding to one of Miley's brand new songs when she married husband Dominic Purcell this summer.

On the podcast she shares with daughter Brandi, Tish said: "As for the song I walked down the aisle to, it was actually a song that Miley wrote that's going to be on her next album and it was so beautiful and just absolute perfection," adding "when it's released I'll let you know which song it was."

Brandi agreed the song was, "so gorgeous, so perfect."

Fans can't believe Miley's already begun work on her next record, after topping the charts earlier this year with 'Endless Summer Vacation', which included songs like 'Flowers', 'Muddy Feet' and 'Violet Chemistry.'

Here's what we know so far about Miley's next album.

Miley Cyrus reads out her daily schedule from when she was 13

Is Miley Cyrus releasing a new album in 2024?

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it looks like Miley might just be releasing a new album in 2024. After her mum Tish revealed she walked down the aisle to one of Miley's songs from her next record, fans can officially get excited for new music from the former Hannah Montana star, however, there's no release date just yet.

While Miley might have a few songs prepared already, albums can be years in the making.

Tish Cyrus walked down the aisle to one of Miley's new songs. Picture: Getty

When is Miley Cyrus' next album coming out?

At the time of writing, Miley hasn't spilled any more details on her next album and is yet to speak about the 'beautiful' song her mum walked down the aisle to.

We'll update this page as soon as Miley shares more info.

What's on the track list for Miley Cyrus' next album?

Fans initially thought they'd see 'Used To Be Young' on Miley's follow-up album to 'Endless Summer Vacation', but instead Miley added it to the track list of her 2023 record when she re-issued the EP.

Apart from the top secret song Miley's mum played at her wedding, there's little else known about Miley's new music. The fact she's already working away at a whole new album however, means there must be a few tracks completed already.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on more Miley music news!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.