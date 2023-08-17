When Is Miley Cyrus Releasing ‘Used To Be Young’ & What Are The Lyrics?

Miley Cyrus teases new song

Miley Cyrus has been dropping hints about new music and fans are convinced she’s set to drop a new single titled ‘Used To Be Young’.

Miley Cyrus is said to be gearing up to release new music in the form of a track called ‘Used To Be Young’.

The 30-year-old has been busy this year after dropping her latest album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, including hit tracks like ‘Flowers’ and ‘Jaded’ - and now fans are convinced they’re set to get a fresh dose of hits from the singer.

Miley has been dropping clues online and IRL about the new track - but when is it coming out and what are the lyrics?

Here’s the full lowdown…

Miley Cyrus has been teasing a new single called 'Used To Be Young'. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus has been teasing the lyrics to 'Used To Be Young'. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

When is Miley Cyrus releasing ‘Used To Be Young’?

Miley is yet to announce ‘Used To Be Young’ as an official single, but fans think it’s dropping soon after she dropped a series of hints.

The former Disney star paid homage to the start of her career after wearing a t-shirt with a Mickey Mouse print in a picture that has now circulated online, and fans think it’s a glimpse of Miley’s upcoming music video, referencing when she was in the younger years of her career.

She also shared a teaser clip of posters alongside lyrics from some of her favourite tracks, including lyrics from ‘Party in the U.S.A.’, ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘The Climb’ and ‘Flowers’.

One of the posters also included the lyrics ‘I Used To Be Young’, fuelling rumours it's her next single.

To add fuel to the theories, she also celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her iconic album ‘Bangerz’ earlier this month, and the description on the online merch store read: “Take a trip down memory lane to when Miley Used To Be Young.”

It wasn’t long before the capitalised words had fans convinced the new single is coming soon!

Fans think Miley Cyrus is dropping a new song soon. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’?

So far, the only lyrics Miley has teased are:

“I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young.”

Bookmark this page and we’ll keep you updated with the latest on Miley’s upcoming single and the full lyrics to ‘Used To Be Young’.

