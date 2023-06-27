Jennifer Lawrence Clears Up Rumours Of 'Secret Fling' With Liam Hemsworth

27 June 2023, 15:45

Jennifer Lawrence clears up the Liam Hemsworth : Miley Cyrus rumour

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Lawrence responded to rumours she and Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth had a fling while he was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus.

After Miley Cyrus released the internet-shaking music video for ‘Flowers’ earlier this year, multiple theories surfaced about what the lyrics and the visuals could possibly mean.

Miley’s iconic gold dress, from the Yves Saint Laurent archives, sparked a rumour it was a nod to rumours her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth kissed Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a similar gold number to one of the movie’s film premieres.

Despite the rumours emerging years ago, Jennifer cleared them up on Monday while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

Miley Cyrus' Original 'Flowers' Lyrics Tell A Very Different Story

The host asked: "There was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus,” and Jennifer cut him off before he could finish his question.

Jennifer Lawrence admitted kissing Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth when the cameras stopped rolling
Jennifer Lawrence admitted kissing Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth when the cameras stopped rolling. Picture: Getty

“Not true,” she said.

“Can you please respond to this?” Andy continued.

“I would love to. It’s not true. Total rumour,” Jennifer said. "I mean we all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up.”

It was all the way back in 2015 while Jennifer was on the same show that she admitted to kissing Liam off-screen.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split in 2019
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split in 2019. Picture: Getty

Asked if they’d kissed when the cameras stopped rolling, she coyly responded at the time: “Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?”

It seems this is where the rumours first came from, but that didn't stop fans from posting a photo of Jennifer and Liam together at The Hunger Games LA premiere in 2012, where she wore that shimmering gold dress, after Miley released her 'Flowers' video.

Nevertheless, Miley refuted claims Liam was ever unfaithful after they split in 2019. She wrote on Twitter: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she and Liam Hemsworth did not have a fling
Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she and Liam Hemsworth did not have a fling. Picture: Getty

Jennifer wasn't the only person dragged into the rumours either, Liam's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' name was also circulated online after she wore a gold dress to a premiere with Liam just last year.

It's important to note Miley's song begins with: 'We were good, we were gold' which alone explains the gold dress in the video.

Miley and Liam had an on-off relationship from 2008 to 2019, tying the knot in December 2019 and divorcing just eight months later in 2020.

While he's moved on with Gabriella, Miley's also found happiness again with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Niall Horan Scrolls Back to One Direction, Shawn Mendes and Writing Lyrics | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

The Eras Tour UK And Europe: All The Information On Taylor Swift's Dates

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Zayn Malik's new era of music has begun

Zayn Malik Has Officially Marked His New Music Era & Teased New Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Is Returning To Dominate Pop In 2023 – All The Details On 'Guts'

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

Stormzy has bought a football club

Stormzy Is Buying A Football Club In His Hometown

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star