Miley Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando, a rocker based in LA.

Miley Cyrus, 30, might be singing about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her new single ‘Flowers’, but she’s dating musician Maxx Morando, 23, who’s part of rock band Liily.

The couple have never confirmed their relationship but it’s thought they’ve been together for over a year.

In January 2022, a source told E! Miley was ‘happily’ dating Maxx and that they’d been seeing each other since the end of 2021.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Miley likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that.”

The couple also spent Christmas together, with fans finding a cosy photo of the two sat by the Christmas tree.

Who is Maxx Morando, how old is he?

Maxx is a drummer for rock band Liily. He and Miley met through mutual friends after running in similar circles for a while.

The rock star is 23 years old.

How long have Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando been dating?

It’s reported Miley and Maxx have been dating since the end of 2021.

However, it wasn’t until November 2022 they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in LA.

What has Miley said about her relationship with Maxx?

Miley hasn’t directly spoken about her romance with Maxx, but she did name him as one of her favourite emerging artists while talking about a collection he worked on with designer Shane Kastl.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favourite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said to Vogue while going through her performance outfits and highlighting a print of cartoon monsters.

“Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

It’s also rumoured Miley’s new song ‘You’, which she debuted on New Year’s Eve, and will likely feature on her next album is about Maxx.

