Miley Cyrus dated Liam Hemsworth for 10 years, who she also married, but who else has has been Miley’s boyfriend? We take a look inside the singer’s dating history.

Miley Cyrus has been romantically linked to a few famous faces in the past, with her most high-profile relationship being with Liam Hemsworth.

The former Hannah Montana star is known to pen songs about heartache, which have allowed her to release her feels into her music and given fans some seriously big hits!

But who else has Miley dated?

From Cody Simpson to Nick Jonas, here’s what we know about Miley’s exes…

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' longest relationship was with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: PA

Miley’s most famous partner was Liam Hemsworth, who she met on the set of their movie, The Last Song, where they played each other’s love interest.

They met in June 2009, before making it official on the red carpet in early 2010.

Despite the pair going on to have an on-off relationship, they got engaged in 2012 and secretly tied the knot in 2018.

They ended up ending their marriage and splitting for good in August 2019, days before the ‘Wrecking Ball’ songstress was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month before they called it quits. Picture: Instagram

Miley and Kaitlynn began their relationship in August 2019, shortly after news broke that they’d split from their respective partners, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.

The pair had a very short-lived romance, with the stars breaking up just a month later.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were in a relationship for just under a year. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after she split from Kaitlynn, the former Disney star was spotted on a coffee date in LA with Cody Simpson.

She went on to date the Australian singer from October 2019 for 10 months before they called it quits in August 2020.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were in their early teens. Picture: Getty

It’s no secret that Miley’s childhood sweetheart was Nick Jonas as the pair were two massive Disney stars at the time.

After first meeting in June 2006 when they were both 13 years old, they went on to date for over a year before ending their relationship in December 2007.

She later went on to pen her hit heartbreak anthem ‘7 Things’ about the youngest JoBro and gave us all the feels!

Who else has Miley dated?

Most recently, the star has been tight-lipped about her love life.

However, she was spotted having drinks with a mystery man in Palm Springs after photos obtained by this tabloid showed the pair taking shots at The Village Pub, where Miley was out with her friends.

