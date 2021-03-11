Who Are Miley Cyrus’ Ex Boyfriends? The Singer’s Dating History Revealed

11 March 2021, 16:02

Inside Miley Cyrus' dating history, from Liam Hemsworth to Nick Jonas.
Inside Miley Cyrus' dating history, from Liam Hemsworth to Nick Jonas. Picture: PA/Getty

Miley Cyrus dated Liam Hemsworth for 10 years, who she also married, but who else has has been Miley’s boyfriend? We take a look inside the singer’s dating history.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus has been romantically linked to a few famous faces in the past, with her most high-profile relationship being with Liam Hemsworth.

The former Hannah Montana star is known to pen songs about heartache, which have allowed her to release her feels into her music and given fans some seriously big hits!

Will Miley Cyrus & Harry Styles Collaborate As She Becomes A Full Time Stan

But who else has Miley dated?

From Cody Simpson to Nick Jonas, here’s what we know about Miley’s exes…

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' longest relationship was with Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus' longest relationship was with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: PA

Miley’s most famous partner was Liam Hemsworth, who she met on the set of their movie, The Last Song, where they played each other’s love interest.

They met in June 2009, before making it official on the red carpet in early 2010.

Despite the pair going on to have an on-off relationship, they got engaged in 2012 and secretly tied the knot in 2018.

They ended up ending their marriage and splitting for good in August 2019, days before the ‘Wrecking Ball’ songstress was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month before they called it quits.
Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month before they called it quits. Picture: Instagram

Miley and Kaitlynn began their relationship in August 2019, shortly after news broke that they’d split from their respective partners, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.

The pair had a very short-lived romance, with the stars breaking up just a month later.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were in a relationship for just under a year.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were in a relationship for just under a year. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after she split from Kaitlynn, the former Disney star was spotted on a coffee date in LA with Cody Simpson.

She went on to date the Australian singer from October 2019 for 10 months before they called it quits in August 2020.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were in their early teens.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were in their early teens. Picture: Getty

It’s no secret that Miley’s childhood sweetheart was Nick Jonas as the pair were two massive Disney stars at the time.

After first meeting in June 2006 when they were both 13 years old, they went on to date for over a year before ending their relationship in December 2007.

She later went on to pen her hit heartbreak anthem ‘7 Things’ about the youngest JoBro and gave us all the feels!

Who else has Miley dated?

Most recently, the star has been tight-lipped about her love life.

However, she was spotted having drinks with a mystery man in Palm Springs after photos obtained by this tabloid showed the pair taking shots at The Village Pub, where Miley was out with her friends.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

BTS Girlfriends: Complete Dating History Of The K-pop Group

BTS Girlfriends: Complete Dating History Of The K-pop Group

Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for four Grammys.

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Thee Stallion As She Gets Ready To Perform At The Grammys 2021
Taylor Swift's longtime collaborators include Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner

Who Is Performing With Taylor Swift At The Grammys? Get To Know Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff
BTS are a wide range of different ages

How Old Are BTS? The Age Of Every Member From Jin To Jungkook

BTS' Army was not happy about their account being hacked into.

BTS Fans Urge TikTok To ‘Take Legal Action’ Following Band’s Account Being Hacked

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!