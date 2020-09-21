Liam Hemsworth Age & Net Worth Revealed

21 September 2020, 14:05

Liam Hemsworth has acquired a huge net worth.
Liam Hemsworth’s age and net worth revealed as ex-wife Miley Cyrus gears up to release new music about their marriage and split.

Liam Hemsworth, who split from Miley Cyrus in August 2019, eight months after they got married, has had an incredible acting career.

The movie star, who is now dating Gabriella Brooks, has starred in some huge blockbusters such as The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Miley Cyrus Hints She ‘Faked It’ With Liam Hemsworth On New Song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’

What is Liam Hemsworth's age and net worth?
But what’s his age and net worth? Let’s take a look.

What is Liam Hemsworth’s age?

Liam Hemsworth was born in 1990, making him 30 years old.

What is Liam Hemsworth’s net worth?

It’s estimated that Liam Hemsworth has a net worth of $26million.

What films has Liam Hemsworth starred in?

Liam has starred in films such as The Hunger Games, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Independence Day: Resurgence, alongside Jeff Goldblum and The Last Song, where he starred alongside his ex-wife Miley.

