Inside Miley Cyrus And Partner Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From Are They Married To How They Met

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009. Picture: PA

Is Miley Cyrus married? And who is boyfriend Liam Hemsworth? Here’s everything you need to know about their romance as she calls him her “survival partner”.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is a love story full of twists and turns from a rumoured secret wedding to a number of splits.

The Wrecking Ball singer, who has declared her acting beau as her “survival partner” first met her fiancé in 2009 and their fans have been intrigued by their relationship journey ever since.

Here’s everything you need to know about the love story that is Miley and Liam:

How Did Miley And Liam Meet?

In June 2009, the pair were cast together for movie ‘The Last Song’. They soon become the best of friends before going red carpet official in early 2010.

Miley And Liam Split

These two are no strangers to a break up rumour and the first lot emerged in August 2010 with reports blaming “work commitments” and needing a “time out” for the reason behind their separation.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are happy to make red carpet appearances together. Picture: PA

It wasn’t until 2011 when Miley and Liam become an official couple again and by the end of that year, that they were back out in public together.

When Did Miley And Liam Get Engaged?

It was the moment we’d all been waiting for - Liam and Miley were going to get wed!

Miley told People in 2012, "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam."

The Wrecking Ball singer and her fiancé happily show off their relationship on Instagram. Picture: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Sadly, just over a year after, it was rumoured split number two for the good-looking couple. Miley went on to release Wrecking Ball, believed to be about Liam.

Miley And Liam Are Back On… Again

Their friendship and love could never truly die and in 2016 the couple started creeping back into one another’s lives and it wasn’t long before they reinstated their engagement.

From that moment on it’s been loved-up Instagram snaps, rumours of a secret wedding and plenty of romantic holidays.